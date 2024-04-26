Gov. Bill Lee Signs Bill Allowing K-12 Teachers to Carry Guns in Schools

A bill in Tennessee that will allow teachers to carry guns in schools was signed by Gov. Bill Lee on Friday, April 26.

The bill, HB 1202, brought by Cookeville Republican Ryan Williams, was approved by the Senate with a 26-5 vote on April 9. On Tuesday, the House passed the bill with a 68-28-2 vote.

This bill would permit school faculty or staff to carry concealed handguns on a school campus under certain circumstances. Teachers opting to carry would need to complete 40 hours of annual firearm training at their own cost, gain approval from the school director, pass a mental health assessment, and clear an FBI background check.

Many Tennessee school districts, including Metro Nashville Public Schools, Williamson County Schools and Rutherford County Schools, have stated they do not see the need for the initiative and will rely on school resource and/or law enforcement officers.

The bill goes into effect immediately and will be in place before the 2024-2025 school year.

Email