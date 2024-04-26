Make Mother’s Day Easy at Brentwood Place

Mother’s Day is coming up, and whether she’s the mom who has everything, wants nothing, or just enjoys quality time with the family, Brentwood Place Shopping Center has something for her! Take the stress out of finding the perfect gift by heading to Brentwood Place, where everything Mom could want is conveniently located in one spot.

Give Mom the Gift of Calming Confidence at Merle Norman Cosmetics

For the mom who loves to relax and be pampered or the mom who needs some respite from the chaos of everyday life, Merle Norman Cosmetics has everything she needs and more! Beyond their high-quality cut, color, and style hair treatments, Mom can indulge in a cutting-edge keratin treatment that can keep her hair luxurious and healthy for up to 5 months. Treat Mom to a restorative and rejuvenating massage from one of the talented massage therapists at Merle Norman, followed by a custom facial to help renew and relieve her skin.

Still trying to figure out what she would like? No worries. The knowledgeable staff at Merle Norman can help you choose from their many services to give Mom the perfect relaxing experience.

For a little extra pampering, add a stop to Mom’s day at O Nails Bar for a spa pedicure and manicure to help Mom look and feel her best.

Treat Mom to a Delicious Dinner at Ludlow & Prime

Ludlow & Prime knows Mom is always right, and their delicious food and fun atmosphere are no exception! This locally owned restaurant and lounge serves modern Americana cuisine through its wood-fired grille and coastal kitchen.

Take Mom to enjoy one of their select USDA Prime steaks, a mouthwatering bowl from their build-your-own gumbo bar, or even a delicious plate from their sustainable ocean raw and grill bar. Before you go, don’t forget to try one of their signature cocktails or even indulge in a boutique bottle of wine from their extensive drink menu.

But if breakfast in bed is more her speed, don’t worry! Ludlow & Prime offers Online Take-Out of all their delicious dishes for Mom to enjoy at home.

Help Mom Unleash Her Inner Chef at Le Creuset and Flour Power Cooking Studios

Does Mom prefer to do the cooking herself? Does she love experimenting with new recipes? Le Creuset has all your kitchen essentials in a range of fun colors. As the leader in highly-durable, chip-resistant enameled cast iron, Le Creuset has blended style and durability to make your kitchen feel luxurious! Check out their Mother’s Day gift selection Here.

But if mom is just getting into the art of cooking, make sure you stop by Flour Power Cooking Studios to take part in one of their many fun culinary classes and events for all ages. Whether it’s just mom or the whole family going, it’s only a few steps away from Le Creuset!

Brentwood Place

Mother’s Day is the perfect time to head over to Brentwood Place and celebrate Mom. With plenty of restaurants, shops, and service centers in one convenient location, you’ll find everything you need to treat Mom with the special gifts she deserves!

MERLE NORMAN COSMETICS

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 220B

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 615-309-1946

O NAILS BAR

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 238B

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 615-661-5760

LUDLOW & PRIME

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 226B

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 615-942-5907

LE CREUSET

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 266B

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 615-372-0645

FLOUR POWER COOKING STUDIOS

Address: 330 Franklin , Suite 110A

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 615-961-3466

Email