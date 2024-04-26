FSSD Schools Receive Tennessee Purple Star School Award

Three Franklin Special School District Schools have been awarded the Tennessee Purple Star School Award by the Tennessee Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission (MIC3). Of 44 schools across the state to receive this prestigious designation, the FSSD is proud to announce that Poplar Grove Elementary School, Liberty Elementary School, and Johnson Elementary School are among the 2024 recipients.

“We are incredibly proud that three of our schools have been recognized with the prestigious Purple Star School Awards,” said Director of Schools Dr. David Snowden. “We know military families often face significant challenges related to the military service requirements of one or more of the family members. This honor is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our staff, students, and community to supporting military-connected students and their families.”

The Tennessee Purple Star School Award was designed to highlight military-friendly schools that show a major commitment to serving students and families connected to our nation’s military. On April 25, a representative of the Tennessee MIC3 council presented the three Purple Star Schools with a special recognition to display in their buildings. Along with the school principals, Purple Star Coordinators Susan Phelps (Poplar Grove Elementary), Janetta Davenport, Ed.D.. (Liberty Elementary), and Kiera Crite (Johnson Elementary), were on hand to receive the award and display banner.

A school must reapply every two years to maintain the recognition status. Eligibility criteria include: having a point of contact within the school that has completed a professional development component specific to the needs of military connected students, a webpage that provides resources for military families, and documented activities that align with the school’s population and goals. For families, the designation will help guide them to schools that have support in place.

In 2019, the Tennessee Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission (MIC3) began the Tennessee Purple Star School Award. The award is presented to a new class each spring. Children in military families experience many challenges: transfers to multiple schools, adapting to new environments or a parent deployed to a war zone. Tennessee has 10,230 children in active-duty families and 14,560 in Guard and Reserve families.

