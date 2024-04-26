Where to Park at Main Street Festival 2024 in Franklin

Grab your family and friends for one of middle Tennessee’s favorite spring festivals – Main Street Festival in historic downtown Franklin.

On Saturday, April 27, and on Sunday, April 28, 2024 the festival will take place from 10 am – 6 pm.

Main Street Festival attracts 120,000+ visitors annually to enjoy eclectic arts and crafts vendors, superb entertainment, great food & drink, and fun for the entire family

With so many attendees headed to the area, the question is where to park?

Here are a few options.

Franklin Transit will offer shuttle services to and from the festival starting at 10:00 am Saturday morning and 11:00 am on Sunday morning. Shuttle rides are $1 per person, each way. All Franklin Transit vehicles are ADA accessible. No pets (except certified services animals), non- folding strollers, or food & drink (bottled water is permitted).

Franklin Transit Locations: Pick up locations will be the Park at Harlinsdale Farm and Franklin High School (last shuttle leaves 15 minutes before the end of the festival).

Handicap Accessible Parking

Please use the 2nd and 4th Avenue garages or Franklin Transit’s Park & Ride service.

Limited Downtown Parking

There is also limited parking downtown on the street. Please do not block a driveway of a resident, there will be no parking within the festival footprint.

Email