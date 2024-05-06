Franklin to Hold Ribbon Cutting for Water Reclamation Facility Expansion

The City of Franklin is proud to announce the ribbon cutting for the newly upgraded and expanded Water Reclamation Facility, marking a significant milestone in the City’s commitment to sustainable water management and environmental stewardship. Officials will celebrate the $132,890,000 project, the largest capital investment in the City’s history, on May 8, at 2:00 pm at 135 Claude Yates Drive in Franklin.

The upgraded facility represents a substantial investment in the City’s infrastructure and is designed to meet the growing needs of a growing community while ensuring the preservation and protection of the region’s water resources.

Key features of the upgraded Water Reclamation Facility include:

Increased Capacity: The facility has undergone a comprehensive expansion to increase its capacity from 12 million gallons per day to 16 million gallons per day, allowing it to accommodate higher volumes of wastewater and meet the needs of Franklin’s growing population and economy.

State-of-the-Art Technology: The facility utilizes advanced processes to ensure the efficient and effective treatment of wastewater, resulting in cleaner water discharged back into the environment. The new facility consistently maintains its outstanding record of nutrient removal and has added equipment to further enhance removal of phosphorus. The new innovative solids processing equipment was constructed to promote the beneficial use of the end product for the Franklin community.

Enhanced Environmental Performance: With a focus on environmental sustainability, the upgraded facility incorporates innovative features to minimize its ecological footprint, including energy-efficient equipment, enhanced nutrient removal capabilities, and optimized treatment processes. The combined heat and power engine produces electricity from methane gas, a natural byproduct from the solids process. This energy is put back into the facility, reducing the amount of fossil-fuel generated electricity and replacing with a sustainably derived source. The City has received Class A certification for its biosolids produced at the facility, the highest certification available from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC). This certification on the City’s biosolids allows the solids to be used beneficially for soil amendments in uses such as landscaping and agriculture.

Community Benefits: The improved Water Reclamation Facility will have far-reaching benefits for the Franklin community, including improved water quality, enhanced public health protection, and support for economic development initiatives.

“The ribbon cutting for the upgraded Water Reclamation Facility is a momentous occasion for the city of Franklin,” said Eric Stuckey, City Administrator. “This project represents a significant investment in our infrastructure and underscores our commitment to ensuring high quality services to our customers and sustainable environmental stewardship.”

The upgrade and expansion of the Water Reclamation Facility were made possible through collaboration between the City of Franklin, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, CDM Smith engineering firm, and Kiewit Infrastructure South. Much of the project was funded by a low-interest loan from the State of Tennessee State Revolving Fund which provides infrastructure loans at low interest for communities.

For more information about the upgraded Water Reclamation Facility and other initiatives to promote sustainable water management in Franklin, please visit www.franklintn.gov/watermanagement.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email