Storms Causes Power Outages for Hundreds of Middle Tennesseans

Nearly 1,000 people are without power on the morning of Memorial Day following a storm that swept through middle Tennessee.

Nashville Electric Service stated more than 5,000 customers were without electricity after Sunday night’s storm. That number has dropped to 1,000 Monday morning, with the biggest outage area being near the Nashboro neighborhood.

#NESOutageAlerts

After assessing the damage left after last night’s storm front, crews have discovered strong winds broke 3 power poles and caused electricity to go out for more than 5,000 customers. Once the severe threat passed, NES crews were able to restore power to roughly… pic.twitter.com/t0Kr2mWDwx — Nashville Electric Service (@NESpower) May 27, 2024

As of 8:30am, the Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation has reported nearly 300 outages in Sumner County. Dickson Electric reports over 100 outages in Dickson County and 40 in Cheatham County.

Middle Tennessee Electric restored power for the majority of their coverage area Monday morning, with just over 100 people throughout Wilson, Williamson and Rutherford counties still experiencing outages.

To view power outage maps, click the following links:

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email