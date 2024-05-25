Last Chance to Check out the 2024 Tennessee Renaissance Festival

Don’t miss out on The Tennessee Renaissance Festival this year. This is the last weekend you can enjoy the festivities.

The Tennessee Renaissance Festival takes place every weekend in May plus Memorial Day in Arrington, TN.

Some highlights of the Renaissance Festival include:

Timon, a magician, juggler and sword swallower. Based in Berlin, Germany, he only does three shows in the United States per year, but many around the world. He has added his own odd twist to circuses, festivals, street performances, cabarets and variety shows.

Timon and Giancomo the Jester from Empty Hats will be joining forces to do a knife throwing act.

The Bardbarians are theatrical musical performers who delight audiences with Renaissance songs with a decidedly 21st-century twist.

A new addition to the festival is “The Grotto.” Here, sea nymphs, also known as mermaids, will be cavorting in a magical pool and offer meet and greets several times a day. They are surrounded by a new group of vendors, including one which offers gossamer “wings” to twirl and shimmer.

The Jousting Freelancers troupe will be partaking in games of skill, and clashing swords and lances on horseback.

Added to the jousting field this year is the Daring Horseman Duo. This is a gravity-defying, equestrian acrobatic extravaganza featuring fearless bareback riding, daring flips and breathtaking stunts. While this duo hails from New Jersey and France, they have amazed audiences around the world.

Throughout the grounds, there is a role-playing game happening called, “Roll Your Destiny.” It will involve puzzles to solve, secrets to explore, and a magical journey to take with friends or alone.

The theme of the last weekend is “Celtic Celebration”

The return of the Queen’s Tea and Fairy Training. These events require an additional ticket. As of the writing of this article, Fairy Traning was sold out for the last weekend, but tickets were still available for the Queens’ Tea. The Queens’ Tea has been moved to a larger space under a tent near the entrance. Adjacent to this tent is the Queen’s Promenade. Here, twice a day, participants will be able to step into the resplendent ballrooms of yore. Under the tutelage of the festival’s esteemed master of dance, attendees will be imbued with the elegance and skills that were once reserved for only the noblest of society. This dance experience offers one session a day for youth ages seven through 15 and another for teens and adults ages 16 and up. The Queen’s Promenade Youth session begins at 11 a.m. and the teen and adult session begins at 1:00 p.m. in the Queen’s Pavilion.

A Costume Showcase will take place each day at 2:00 p.m., with awards presented by Queen Elizabeth and her court. The dress and costume weapon policy can be found here.

Tours of the castle grounds will begin every day of the festival at 11:00 a.m. and end at 3:00 p.m.

Dozens of artisans and merchants showcasing their talents in genres ranging from custom art to beauty products to jewelry and so much more.

Tickets and additional information is available at https://www.tnrenfest.com/. Tennessee Renaissance Festival will run every weekend in May plus Memorial Day. It opens at 10:00 a.m. and closes at 6:00 p.m. It is located in Covington Glen at 2135 New Castle Road in Arrington, Tennessee.

