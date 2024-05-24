Shaq’s Big Chicken Chain to Open in Nashville

Shaq’s Big Chicken will open its first location at 2141 Cane Ridge Road at Century Farms in Antioch, reports WKRN.

This will be a franchise location with Jim Richards, who plans to open six other Big Chicken locations across Tennessee.

Richards has experience working with several brands in the restaurant industry. He served as the Vice President of Franchise Services for The Krystal Company for ten years before launching his own company, GPR Hospitality LLC, where he currently owns and operates 13 Five Guys restaurants in Tennessee and North Georgia as well as Fiamma Pizza Company with partner Brion Voges. With strong connections of his own in the industry, Voges, along with Richards’ other business partners and associates Andrew Gardner, Bruce Bowman and Rodney Hutson will also be involved in operating the new Big Chicken locations. Together, they look forward to leveraging their industry knowledge to expand the brand’s presence into Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga.

Big Chicken has over 350 locations in development. On the menu, you will find standouts like the original Big Chicken sandwich and Uncle Jerome’s Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich, along with crinkle-cut fries and milkshakes.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email