OBITUARY: Paul Campbell

Paul Campbell, 100 years old, of Nolensville, Tennessee passed away on May 20, 2024, after a short illness.

Paul was born on January 18, 1924, to Samuel Kelly Campbell and Lela Stofle Campbell in McKenzie, Tennessee.

After attending Gleason High School, Paul worked briefly at the Milan Arsenal before volunteering for the U.S. Army after the U.S. entered WWII.

After the war, Paul married his sweetheart, Pauline Crossett and raised two sons – Paul Michael Campbell and Larry Joe Campbell.

In 1957, he moved the family to Nashville where Paul worked until his retirement at Aladdin Industries.

Paul was a handyman who loved to restore Model A Fords and VW Beetles. After retirement, he set up a lawnmower repair shop in his garage in Nolensville.

Paul was a 75-year member of Mill Creek Lodge #775 F&AM and also a life member of the Nolensville Lions Club.

Services will be held at Woodbine Funeral Home, Waller Chapel, 7281 Nolensville Road, Nolensville, Tennessee on Friday, May 24, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. The services will be preceded by a visitation at 1:00 p.m. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Paul’s favorite charity: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

