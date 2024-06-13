Tennessee State Parks Offering Father’s Day Experiences

No matter your Dad’s interest, something special awaits at Tennessee State Parks Sunday for Father’s Day. Over 90 events, many specifically designed for Father’s Day, are scheduled at the parks.

They include Father’s Day fishing events at Paris Landing State Park and Old Stone Fort State Park, Father’s Day floats on the waters at Big Ridge State Park and Fort Pillow State Park, and Father’s Day crafts at Cedars of Lebanon State Park. Special Father’s Day hikes will be at Pickwick Landing State Park, Cordell Hull Birthplace State Park, Long Hunter State Park, Cedars of Lebanon State Park, and Savage Gulf State Park.

The parks welcome visitors to eight restaurants, nine golf courses, six lodges, and hundreds of cabins – all great gift ideas.

All eight restaurants, including four with special Father’s Day meals, are open. They include:

David Crockett State Park (special breakfast buffet and lunch buffet)

Cumberland Mountain State Park

Falls Creek Falls State Park (breakfast special all day)

Henry Horton State Park (special steak meal)

Montgomery Bell State Park

Natchez Trace State Park

Paris Landing State Park

Pickwick Landing State Park (special meal)

Here is more information on Father’s Day meals at the parks. Information on all restaurants is available at this link.

Nine state parks have courses on the Tennessee Golf Trail, including three Jack Nicklaus-designed Bear Trace courses and six Traditional courses. They are:

Fall Creek Falls State Park (Traditional)

Henry Horton State Park (Traditional)

Montgomery Bell State Park (Traditional)

Paris Landing State Park (Traditional)

Pickwick Landing State Park (Traditional)

Warriors’ Path State Park (Traditional)

Cumberland Mountain State Park (Bear Trace)

Harrison Bay State Park (Bear Trace)

Tims Ford State Park (Bear Trace)

More information about the golf courses is available at this link.

As always, six lodges are available at the parks, including:

Fall Creek Falls State Park

Henry Horton State Park

Montgomery Bell State Park

Natchez Trace State Park

Paris Landing State Park

Pickwick Landing State Park

More information on the lodges is available at this link. Information on cabins can be found here.

