Brentwood to Celebrate Historic Hardscuffle Road Parade and 40th Community Reunion Picnic.

Brentwood is on the brink of a historic moment with the inaugural Historic Hardscuffle Road Parade. This exceptional event, deeply rooted in the community’s vibrant history, will mark the start of a day filled with festivities for the 40th Brentwood Community Reunion Picnic.

Scheduled for Saturday, June 15, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., this one-of-a-kind parade promises a lively and unforgettable experience for all attendees. The community invites you to join in celebrating the rich heritage and unity!

“We are thrilled to celebrate this groundbreaking occasion with our Historic Parade and 40th Community Reunion Picnic,” said Fee-Fee Owens Watson, the co-founder. “This event is a testament to the resilience and unity of the Brentwood community, and we look forward to sharing our rich heritage with everyone.”

The Historic 159-year-old Hardscuffle Road Brentwood community originally settled by approximately 50 families of newly freed slaves in 1865 after the Civil War. These families, through their hard work and perseverance, transformed a rugged, wagon-wheeled dirt road, known then as Hardscuffle Road and today known as Church St. E, into a thriving, resilient community.

In 1984, the City of Brentwood officially proclaimed the third Saturday in June as “The Old Brentwood Community Day,” recognizing the significance of this annual gathering in preserving our rich heritage.

The parade, beginning at 9 a.m., will feature descendants, local churches, and community affiliates parading down Church St. E, bringing history to life with every step. This half-mile procession will highlight the rich legacy of over 127 families who migrated to and lived in Brentwood during the Hardscuffle Road days, buying lots and building homes through hard work and perseverance. It will also honor the late Edith Smith McCord and Lafreater “Fee-Fee” Owens Watson, who co-founded and organized the community reunion picnics beginning in 1984. Fee-Fee has continued this cherished tradition since Edith’s passing in 2021.

A particular highlight of the parade will be DJ, Damon King, who will announce the groups and play music celebrating our cultural heritage, adding to the festive atmosphere.

The (“Home Coming” style) Brentwood Community Reunion Picnic will commence after the parade, featuring food, entertainment, and activities for all ages. This beloved picnic is a testament to the shared history and enduring community spirit, bringing together generations of families and friends.

For more information, don’t hesitate to contact Lafreater “Fee-Fee” Owens Watson at [email protected].

