Friends of Franklin Parks Host Inaugural Family Splash and Dash Event

Friends of Franklin Parks will host the inaugural Franklin Family Splash and Dash on June 15 to celebrate the connectivity between the parks and trails system and the new pedestrian bridge at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm.

This will be a day of fun with sponsors including Miles Auto Spa, Kindred Land Management, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and Health Markets Insurance. Activation Stations include Trader Joes, Bike Walk Franklin, Boxwood Insurance Group, Thompson Burton, Berry Farms Animal Hospital, PLA Media, Sheridan PR, RaganSmith A Pope-Dawson Company, Medical House Calls. Venders will include Curio Brewing, Happy Homie and Chick-Fil-A. Our incredible sponsors, vendors and activation stations have gone above and beyond for interactive stations for everyone to enjoy- from bike obstacle courses, mini putting greens and bubble stations to Father’s Day card-making booths.

The Franklin Family Splash and Dash will feature a running and biking portion with an optional float down the Harpeth River. It will start and end at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm. Entrants can customize their race experience. They can choose to run either a 5K or a one-mile fun run. If participants choose to bring their own boat, there will be an optional float portion down the Harpeth River.

The proceeds raised from the Franklin Family Splash and Dash will benefit Friends of Franklin Parks mission to preserve Franklin’s cultural and natural resources, conserve public open spaces, enhance the park and trail experience, and expand its legacy for future generations. Registration fees include a T-shirt and vary based on age.

Ages 3 & under: Free

Ages 4-12: $10

Ages 13+: $35

Fees will increase after June 1.

Registration is now open via RunSignUp https://runsignup.com/Race/TN/Franklin/FranklinFamilySplashDash.

Founded in 2011, Friends of Franklin Parks exists to cultivate stewardship within the community to preserve cultural and natural resources, conserve public open spaces, enhance the park and trail experience, and expand its legacy for future generations. Visit https://www.friendsoffranklinparks.org/ for more information.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email