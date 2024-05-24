Williamson County Landfill Temporarily Closed

The scales for weigh-in at the Williamson County Landfill (5750 Pinewood Road) are currently out of operation with anticipated parts for replacement arriving on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

As a result of this equipment being down, no residential or commercial solid waste can be accepted at the Landfill location. Convenience Center locations throughout the county will remain open during regular operating hours and closed for the Memorial Day holiday.

For more information about the Convenience Centers hours of operations, visit

https://www.williamsoncounty-tn.gov/1846/Convenience-Centers.

