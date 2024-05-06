Morgan Wallen Announces Opening Date for his Nashville Bar

Morgan Wallen held three shows at Nissan Stadium this past weekend, from Thursday- Saturday night. On Friday night, he shared the news with fans that his bar called “This Bar and Tennessee Kitchen” will open on Memorial Day weekend, just ahead of CMA Fest.

This Bar and Tennessee Kitchen is designed and built from the ground up to deliver a unique experience on 4th Avenue, adjacent to the historic Ryman Auditorium just off Broadway. The venue will be approximately 30,000 square feet and feature three live music stages, six bars, and an open-air rooftop.

Wallen will curate the menu with Chef Tomasz Wosiak, Vice President of Culinary Development for TC Restaurant Group. It will feature Southern delectables, bar bites, Tennessee favorites, and some of Mama Wallen’s recipes.

The venue will also feature a gift shop with exclusive Morgan Wallen merchandise offerings and even an homage to his favorite Tennessee team.

Keep checking back for more opening details.

