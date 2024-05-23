Top 5 Stories From May 23, 2024

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 23, 2024

1Franklin Firefighters Rescue Man from House Fire

Franklin Firefighters rescued a man from a house fire on Heritage Court yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, May 22, 2024). Read more.

2The WannaBeatles to Kick Off Brentwood Summer Concert Series

photo from City of Brentwood

In June, the band hopes to “Come Together” with a little help from their friends and sing “Here Comes the Sun” to kick off Brentwood’s 35th Annual Summer Concert Series. Read more

3Little Hats Italian Market to Open New Location in Franklin

Photo Submitted

 

Little Hats Italian Market – a beloved Italian-style market and deli in Nashville’s Germantown neighborhood – will bring its gourmet sandwiches, housemade pastas and imported Italian specialties to Williamson County. Read more

4VIDEO: I-65 Buckner Road Interchange in Spring Hill to Open Soon

June Lake Interchange Spring Hill

The new I-65 Buckner Road Interchange in Spring Hill has been in the works since 2020 and it’s almost time to celebrate its completion. Read more

5Dozens of WCS Students Ace the ACT

Photo by WCS

Dozens of WCS students are showing off their academic expertise by earning a perfect composite score on the March ACT exam. Read more

