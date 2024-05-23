Top 5 Stories From May 23, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 23, 2024
Franklin Firefighters rescued a man from a house fire on Heritage Court yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, May 22, 2024). Read more.
In June, the band hopes to “Come Together” with a little help from their friends and sing “Here Comes the Sun” to kick off Brentwood’s 35th Annual Summer Concert Series. Read more
Little Hats Italian Market – a beloved Italian-style market and deli in Nashville’s Germantown neighborhood – will bring its gourmet sandwiches, housemade pastas and imported Italian specialties to Williamson County. Read more
The new I-65 Buckner Road Interchange in Spring Hill has been in the works since 2020 and it’s almost time to celebrate its completion. Read more
Dozens of WCS students are showing off their academic expertise by earning a perfect composite score on the March ACT exam. Read more
