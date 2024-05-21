Dozens of WCS Students Ace the ACT

Dozens of WCS students are showing off their academic expertise by earning a perfect composite score on the March ACT exam.

“Congratulations to this amazing group of students,” said WCS Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Schools Dr. Leigh Webb. “They continue to set high goals for themselves while excelling inside and outside of the classroom. The success they are reaching doesn’t happen by accident, and it shows that there are very few milestones our students can’t reach.”

Brentwood High’s Jaycee Czarnik, Cole Hawkins, Rachel Haws, Pranav Sathu, Joy Scheuren and Collin Youngberg all scored a composite 36 on the exam. Their classmates Dennis DeGennaro and Andrew Gan both earned a true perfect ACT score, meaning they scored a 36 on all portions of the exam.

Centennial High’s Natalie Blank and Ryan Heidler scored a perfect 36 composite, as did Franklin High’s Ava Baer, Judy Hsu and Finnegan Saylor. Franklin High’s Gabriel Pallekonda also earned a true perfect ACT score.

Independence High students Peyton Brandon, Elliot Lindsey and Carter Marshall accomplished the impressive academic feat. Nolensville High’s Benjamin Hewitt, Samuel McCarthy, Bryce Russell and Emily Sherrill also joined the growing group of WCS students to earn a perfect ACT composite.

Ravenwood High’s Oluwaseyi Amosun scored a true perfect 36, and Sonia Kripalani earned a perfect composite score on the March exam.

Summit High students Caroline Constantine and Nathan Hoffman also scored a perfect 36 composite.

