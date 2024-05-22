Little Hats Italian Market to Open New Location in Franklin

Little Hats Italian Market – a beloved Italian-style market and deli in Nashville’s Germantown neighborhood – will bring its gourmet sandwiches, housemade pastas and imported Italian specialties to Williamson County this fall as it opens a new location at Meridian Cool Springs, a mixed-used district conveniently situated off of I-65.

Little Hats will join Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream at the new 990 Meridian Boulevard location, currently being built at the entrance to Meridian Cool Springs off of Carothers Parkway. The two eateries will be connected by an expansive green space, providing Meridian Cool Springs professionals and visitors with an inviting area to gather, steps away from the district’s Class A office buildings, three on-site hotels and other restaurant and retail offerings.

“There’s a lot of intention behind each addition to Meridian Cool Springs,” said Mark Traylor, Director of Retail at Boyle. “Little Hats is such a unique offering, and will not only enhance the onsite experience for those who work within the district but also deliver a new and distinctive dining concept to the greater community.”

Construction is happening now on Little Hats’ 4,700-square-foot full-service restaurant, Handel’s 1,400-square-foot jewel box building and their shared 5,000-square-foot public green, which will be activated as early as this summer with events for the Meridian Cool Springs community.

Known for their handmade pasta and sandwiches, Little Hats’ menu boasts traditional Italian dishes like bolognese & pappardelle and cacio e pepe alongside everything from mortadella muffulettas and meatball subs to cannolis, tiramisu and ricotta cheesecake. Their market offers some of the very best cheeses, meats and Italian specialty food items curated from renowned producers.

“Our passion for good food and a welcoming atmosphere is at the heart of everything we do,” said Andrew Dodd, Operating Partner of Little Hats. “We’re excited to bring the delicious dishes and curated goods that our customers know and love to Meridian Cool Springs, a location that echoes our love for the community.”

The addition of Little Hats Italian Market marks a continued collaboration between Boyle Investment Company and Nashville-based restaurant group Fresh Hospitality. Seven of the group’s popular restaurant brands call Boyle properties home, including Biscuit Love and Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe at Boyle’s Berry Farms property in Franklin and 55 South and Waldo’s Chicken & Beer at Boyle’s CityPark property in Brentwood.

“In partnering with Fresh Hospitality to bring sought-after concepts like Little Hats to our properties, we’re able to appeal to the wide-ranging interests of customers and diversify the eating and gathering spots available to the local communities we’re proud to be a part of,” said Grant Kinnett, VP of Retail at Boyle.

To be the first to know about the grand opening of Little Hats Italian Market and Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream at Meridian Cool Springs, follow Meridian Cool Springs on Instagram or visit meridiancoolsprings.com.

ABOUT MERIDIAN COOL SPRINGS: Meridian Cool Springs is a vibrant, 60-acre mixed-use development located in the Cool Springs area of Franklin, Tenn. Meridian is a truly unique development in that it delivers the conveniences of an urban mixed-use atmosphere to a traditionally suburban area with 900,000 square feet of office space and over 90,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, including three on-site hotels. The project’s pedestrian-friendly design allows for a very productive workday, with the convenience of offices, retail, restaurants and two hotels all within walking distance via attractive tree-lined streets.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email