Learn Soccer with Summit High this Summer

May 22, 2024 – The Summit High soccer team is hosting its annual Mini Soccer Camp June 18-20 and July 9-11.

From 6-8 p.m., rising kindergarten through eighth-grade campers will learn from SHS coaches and players. Skill work will be combined with activities, and each day will include scrimmages, soccer drills and exercises suitable for their various levels.

The cost per camper, per week, is $75. Those who register for both camps will pay a total of $140 per person. Families may register their athletes online.

Summit High is located at 2830 Twin Lakes Drive in Spring Hill.

Source: WCS

More School News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email