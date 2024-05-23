The WannaBeatles to Kick Off Brentwood Summer Concert Series

Are you ready for some music clichés? Last year, the WannaBeatles – one of the top Beatles tribute bands in the country – had to “Let it Be,” when heavy rains canceled their performance at the Brentwood Summer Concert Series. At 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, the band hopes to “Come Together” with a little help from their friends and sing “Here Comes the Sun” to kick off Brentwood’s 35th Annual Summer Concert Series.

The paragraph above felt like a long and winding road, so we’ll give the clichés a rest (Don’t yell for “Help!” We won’t let you down). But, if these popular Beatles’ songs are now stuck in your head, stop by Crockett Park from 6-8 p.m. on the first Sunday in June to enjoy more 1960s hits from the award-winning WannaBeatles. In 2020, Country Music News International referred to the Grammy-nominated band as “obviously the World’s favorite Beatles-Bootleg act,” and the performers are eager to provide Brentwood families with a nostalgia-filled evening of fun and dancing.

While listening to the music, attendees can also stop by the food truck village for a bite to eat. Families are encouraged to bring cash (low denominations) to speed up transactions. Vendors at the June 2 concert include:

Bradley’s Creamery

Blue Monkey Shaved Ice

Little Cancun On The Go

Smokin’ Buttz

Hoss’ Loaded Burgers

New to the concerts this year – the City will be giving away a limited number of free custom vinyl stickers commemorating the 35th year of the concert series. Giveaways will be at the City of Brentwood table near the amphitheater, starting at 5:30 p.m., and the stickers will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

If you miss that first show, the series will continue June 19 when The A1A Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band, a…you guessed it…Jimmy Buffett tribute band, perform from 6-8 p.m. On Saturday, June 22, the City will host the Fourth Annual BrentFest, featuring a beer garden and a fun zone for children. This event will include performances by Cruizin Keys Dueling Pianos, two pianists playing an eclectic mix of music genres, and the Spazmatics, an 80s cover band.

The Summer Concert Series will culminate with Brentwood’s popular Red, White, and Boom celebration, from 7-10 p.m. on Thursday, July 4. The Downtown Band, which was named to the “Top 10 Best Party Bands in the United States” list by the Industry Expert Awards, will headline this concert, with the fireworks show set to begin at 9 p.m.

All events will take place in Crockett Park’s Eddy Arnold Amphitheater, located at 1500 Volunteer Parkway. Be sure to follow Brentwood’s official social media accounts for updates on these events. For more information, including a list of food trucks scheduled for each event, visit https://www.brentwoodtn.gov/departments/summer-concert-series.

The concert series is made possible thanks to its generous sponsors. Platinum sponsors: Tennessee Titans, Pella Windows and Doors, Tractor Supply Company, TMPartners, Waves of Grace, and Wilson Bank and Trust. Gold sponsors: Austermiller, Inc., Brentwood Up, CoreCivic, RSU Contractors, and The Kaplan Family. Silver Sponsors: Brentwood Family YMCA, Grove Park Construction, Judge Beans, Williamson Prevention Coalition, and Zeitlin. Radio Sponsor: Mix 92.9.

