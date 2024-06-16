Franklin Theatre Celebrates Juneteenth with Night of Music and Soul

Juneteenth, traditionally celebrated on the 19th of June, marks the historical emancipation of enslaved people in the US. Major General Gordon Granger enforced the final Emancipation Proclamation in Texas following the American Civil War in 1865. The first celebrations were more intimate compared to the festivities today, due to the risk of attacks resulting from racial tensions. Over time, Juneteenth has claimed a presence in American history, so far as to be declared a federal holiday as of 2021.

Artistic director Stephen Miller and songwriter Anthony Smith curated an event of culture, celebration, and community at the Franklin Theatre’s Juneteenth celebration on Friday, June 14. Featuring artists Carmen Dianne, Sheldon Thomas, Shyanne, and William Davenport, the night highlighted the influential music of countless black artists whose voices shape the music we listen to today, and the culture we cherish and continue to commemorate.

Pictured below are artists Carmen Dianne, Sheldon Thomas, Shyanne and William Davenport.

Carmen debuted at the Franklin Theatre in 2014, and graced the stage again Friday night with cover medlies such as “Tennessee Whiskey” and “I’d Rather Go Blind” combined with other fan favorites. Carmen shared, “I’m not sure there has been a point in history prior to right now where it would be possible for a girl who looks like me to sing to audiences like these and to be paid the way she deserves. If I think about it too long, I get emotional because I am just so blessed to have had the opportunity to exist here and now. I am also so fortunate to have seen so many faces that didn’t look like mine in the audience supporting us and helping us celebrate our Juneteenth and our freedom at the Franklin Theatre.”

