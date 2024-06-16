Weather 6-17-20-2024

Summer settles in….
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 93. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Juneteenth
Partly sunny, with a high near 94. South southeast wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind around 5 mph.
