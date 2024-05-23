Blue Raiders Fall in First Round of the CUSA Tournament

RUSTON, La. – In the opening round of the 2024 Conference USA Baseball Tournament, Middle Tennessee fell to LA Tech 8-2 on Thursday morning at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.

The Bulldogs (42-15, 18-6 CUSA) struck first, plating a trio of runs in the opening frame. The Blue Raiders (20-35, 8-16 CUSA) immediately responded in the second inning after Brady Holloway sent a solo home run to the train tracks beyond the right field wall.

In the third inning, Luke Vinson made a spectacular catch to rob LA Tech of a two-run shot, however, the Bulldogs used a pair of home runs in the bottom of the fourth to grab a 6-1 lead. After a 16-hour weather delay, LA Tech would go on to win 8-2.

On the mound, Trace Phillips (2-4) was tabbed with the loss, while Reed Smith (7-3) earned the win for the Bulldogs

By the Numbers

4: Brady Holloway hit his fourth home run on the season.

2: Gabe Jennings tallied a pair of doubles on the day.

Up Next

Middle Tennessee will take on the loser of Liberty vs. Sam Houston in an elimination game on Friday, May 24. First pitch is slated for 9 a.m. CT.

