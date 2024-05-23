Franklin Firefighters Rescue Man from House Fire

Franklin, TN —Franklin Firefighters rescued a man from a house fire on Heritage Court yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, May 22, 2024). They were dispatched at 4:22 PM, after a neighbor called 911, and arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the single-story, 1300-square-foot home, with multiple cars in the driveway.

Crews from Tower 2 and Rescue 2 immediately began searching for occupants, while Engine 2 focused on attacking the fire. Rescue efforts were complicated by a large volume of items inside the house. Despite the obstacles, rescuers found a man in a bedroom doorway and assisted him to safety. He was the only occupant home at the time and was transported to the hospital by Williamson Health EMS.

FFD Investigator Engineer Brian Daugherty said that the fire likely started due to lightning striking the garage, causing significant damage. There were no working smoke alarms present in the home. The two residents will be displaced while repairs are made.

The Franklin Fire Department reminds you that working smoke alarms save lives, cutting the risk of dying in a home fire in half. Smoke alarms should be installed and maintained in every home.

