Photo of the Day: May 24, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Abby Gustavson is an award-winning seamstress and 22-year-old entrepreneur who launched Primrose Sewing in her Franklin home when she was 15 to teach neighborhood kids how to sew. She has since arranged a partnership with Williamson County Parks & Recreation and recently taught her 1,000th student at the Franklin Recreation Complex.

Pictured-Everly Hale of Franklin sews a flannel pillowcase as her first project at Primrose Sewing. She is student #1,000 for the small business that teaches youth at the Franklin Recreation Complex.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.