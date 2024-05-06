Freshman Trio Joins Vandy Bowling

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A pair of California junior stars and one of the top juniors in the northeast comprise Vanderbilt bowling’s recruiting class of 2024, as announced by head coach John Williamson.

Sydney Bohn of Jackson, New Jersey, and Stephanie Hong of Fullerton, California, along with Saphyre Nofuente of Rocklin, California, are heading to Vanderbilt’s campus this fall.

“We are so happy to welcome these three talented young women to our university and our bowling program,” Williamson said. “All three have the ingredients for success on our campus. They are good citizens, high academic achievers and very talented bowlers. It will be exciting to watch their collegiate careers unfold.”

Bohn (pronounced Bone) has competed on the national stage for years. The daughter of PBA Hall of Famer Parker Bohn III and cousin of rising Commodore sophomore Natalie Kent, she was fifth at the 2022 Junior Gold after finishing third in 2021. Her resume includes a trio of third-place finishes at USA Bowling Nationals, a pair of second-place finishes at the Storm Youth Challenge Delaware and North Carolina events, fifth and third-place finishes at the New Jersey high school state tournament and two first-place finishes at the Mid-Atlantic Youth Team Challenge.

Bohn is a member of the National Honor Society, Triad Chord Honors Society, National English Honors Society and over has 55 hours of community service through her high school years. She was on the high school honor roll all four years.

Hong is also a strong student, finishing fifth in her Buena Park High School class of 412. She earned three academic honors at her high school, was vice president of the National Honor Society and the STEM Buddies Club, a member of the Air Force Junior Reserve Officers Training Corp and active in a variety of community service projects just to name a few items on her lengthy resume.

Hong’s bowling is similarly outstanding. She has several championships on the Southern California, Las Vegas and USBC Junior Bowling Tours. She was a silver medalist at the U18 International Storm Youth Championship and the U18 California Pepsi champion.

Nofuente (pronounced SAFF-ire NO-foo-ente) has been a dominant performer in the California youth circles for a decade. She is an eight-time NorCal All-Star and the Pepsi District 2 champion seven years running. She has finished as high as third in her Junior Gold age group and was 42nd competing in the United States Amateur. Her game has continued to improve as evidenced by the growing list of championships and high individual finishes in major PBA Jr. West, NorCal and YBT events since 2021.

Nofuente was a four-year member of her high school honor roll, a member of the Asian Youth Leadership Association and also had membership in the Women in STEM organization.

