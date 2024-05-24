Vols Bounce Back with 7-4 Win Over No. 3 Texas A&M

HOOVER, Ala. – No. 1/1 Tennessee rebounded from its opening-game loss at the SEC Tournament with a 7-4 victory over No. 3/4 Texas A&M in Thursday’s elimination game at the Hoover Met.

The Volunteers used a well-rounded effort from their pitchers and hitters as numerous individuals played key roles in the win over the Aggies (44-13).

Kavares Tears led the charge offensively with a big day at the dish, going 3-for-5 with a home run and game-high four RBIs. Leadoff man Christian Moore also finished with three hits, an RBI and a run scored as he and Tears combined for six of the team’s 10 total hits.

Veteran lefthander Chris Stamos got UT off to a solid start on the mound with a career-best 3.1 innings to open the game, holding the Aggies potent lineup to just one run on one hit while striking out three batters before handing the ball off to AJ Causey in the fourth inning.

Source: UT Sports

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email