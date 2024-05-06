WEATHER ALERT :Severe Weather Expected 5-7-8-2024

As timing is everything, here is what we know at the moment. There is a chance of some storm cells today becoming strong to severe this afternoon. A bigger threat arrives Tuesday afternoon and the the biggest threat for severe weather will be an overnight event on Wednesday.

So in short, for the next 72 hours you should be weather-aware.

Today Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 5pm. High near 82. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 67. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

