Crystal Bowersox Announces Show at Franklin Theatre

Crystal Bowersox, a finalist on American Idol season nine, will perform at the Franklin Theatre this summer.

Sharing on social media, I’m SO EXCITED to FINALLY return to the stage!!! On June 15th, I will triumphantly be playing again after a long hiatus for my son’s health and my own hand surgery. This will be my first show since October of last year, y’all. Can’t. Frickin’. Wait.”

The show takes place on Saturday, June 15th, at 8 pm. Find tickets here.

Crystal has drawn on her various influences — across folk-pop, classic rock, soul, blues and country — to make the kind of music that resonates with her spirit. It is both tender and tough, rough yet polished, and it encompasses many genres without falling neatly into one category. As one of her songwriting partners describes it, Crystal has “a voice like dirt and diamonds.” Her music is intended to bring a positive message of love and light to the world – things that folks will be able to take with them on their own journey, so that they, too, can feel truly alive.

