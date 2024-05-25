2024 Events at the Nashville Symphony

9 Patron Appreciation Evening

Tuesday, June 11,2024, 7 pm

In appreciation for your support and dedication, you are cordially invited to join us for a sneak peek showcasing music from the series of our upcoming 2024/25 season.



The performance reveal will feature symphonic masterpieces from our Classical Series, box-office hits from our Movie Series, top charting songs from our Pops Series and more.

Find tickets here.