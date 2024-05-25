2024 Events at the Nashville Symphony

Here are the upcoming events at the Nashville Symphony.
The Nashville Symphony performs at the Schermerhorn Center located at 1 Symphony Place, Nashville.
1E.T. in Concert
Saturday-Sunday, May 25-26,2024, 7:30 pm
Experience all the mystery and fun of their unforgettable adventure in the beloved movie that captivated audiences around the world, complete with John Williams’ Academy Award®-winning score performed live by a full symphony orchestra in sync to the film projected on a huge HD screen.
2Carmina Burana
Thursday -Sunday, May 30- June 2, 2024, 7:30 pm, 2 pm
Nashville Symphony ends their season with Orff’s Carmina burana, in all its magnificent, carnal beauty. Giancarlo Guerrero programmed it — in its original form — to showcase the powerful forces of the Nashville Symphony and Chorus. On the first half of the program, our soloists in the Orff treat us to Alban Berg’s Seven Early Songs and the autobiographical Songs of the Wayfarer of Mahler, who compared his own life to “a traveling journeyman…wandering on in solitude.”
3Spring Recital
Monday- Tuesday, June 3-4, 2024, 6:30 pm
The student artists of the Nashville Symphony’s Accelerando program present their spring recital.
4Community Event
The Downtown Commons, 215 Legion Street, Clarksville
Wednesday, June 5, 2024, 7:30 pm
See the Nashville Symphony in Clarksville for a free community event.
5Musicians Corner at Centennial Park
Centennial Park, 2500 West End Avenue, Nashville
Thursday, June 6, 2024, 7:30 p
See the Nashville Symphony for free at Musicians Corner.
6Key Park Lafayette
Key Park, 208 Church Street, Lafayette
Friday, June 7, 2024, 7:30 pm
See the Nashville Symphony for free in Lafayette.
7Cumberland University
1 Cumberland Drive, Lebanon
Saturday, June 6, 2024, 7:30 pm
See the Nashville Symphony for free at Cumberland University.
8Smith Springs Community Center
Smith Springs Community Center, 2801 Smith Springs Road, Nashville
Sunday, June 9, 2024, 3 pm
See the Nashville Symphony for free at Smith Springs Community Center.
9Patron Appreciation Evening
Tuesday, June 11,2024, 7 pm
In appreciation for your support and dedication, you are cordially invited to join us for a sneak peek showcasing music from the series of our upcoming 2024/25 season.
The performance reveal will feature symphonic masterpieces from our Classical Series, box-office hits from our Movie Series, top charting songs from our Pops Series and more.
10Evening with Tituss Burgess
Thursday- Saturday, June 13-15, 2024, 7:30 pm
The fabulous Tituss Burgess — who brought us the unforgettable “Pinot Noir” in The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt — returns to the Nashville Symphony for an evening of favorite melodies from Broadway and film.
11Celebration of Freedom
Sunday, June 16, 2024, 6 pm
Join the Nashville African American Wind Symphony’s annual Juneteenth celebration performance, A Celebration of Freedom.
12Smokey Robinson
Thursday-Friday, June 20-21, 2024, 7:30 pm
Acclaimed singer-songwriter and GRAMMY® Living Legend Award recipient Smokey Robinson returns to the Schermerhorn stage for the first time in nine yearsfor an evening of R&B and soul classics with the Nashville Symphony.
13Cypress Hill
Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue S, Nashville
Saturday, June 22, 2024, 8 pm
Signifying a massive year for hip-hop legends Cypress Hill, this exciting collaboration comes in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the group’s iconic second studio album, Black Sunday.
14The Fab Four
Sunday, June 23, 2024, 7:30 pm
The Fab Four-The Ultimate Tribute. The Emmy award-winning Fab Four is elevated far above every other Beatles tribute due to their precise attention to detail. With uncanny, note-for-note live renditions of Beatles’ classics such as “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Yesterday,” “A Day In The Life,” “Twist And Shout.”
15Peter Otto
Monday, June 24, 2024, 7:30 pm
Peter Otto, the Nashville Symphony’s new Walter Buchanan Sharp Concertmaster performs works for violin by Johannes Brahms, Krzysztof Penderecki, Ottorino Respighi, and Clara Schumann. Otto is a graduate of The Juilliard School and the Hochschule für Musik und Theater in Rostock, Germany.
16Ben Rector & Cody Fry
Tuesday- Wednesday, June 25-26, 2024, 7:30 pm
Experience the magic of Ben Rector and Cody Fry’s intimate acoustic music backed by the full orchestration of the Nashville Symphony, conducted by Enrico Lopez-Yañez, live at Schermerhorn Symphony Center.
17Spirits of Summer
Thursday, June 27, 2024, 7:30 pm
A widely popular fundraiser blending the experience of a live orchestra performance and a cocktail competition, Spirits of Summer is a multi-sensory event pairing musical works with custom crafted cocktails designed by notable Nashville mixologists.
18Symphony of the Stars
Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue S, Nashville
Friday, June 28, 8 pm
Join your Nashville Symphony under the stars at Ascend Amphitheater for an evening celebrating the most beloved film score composer of all time, John Williams. Nathan Aspinall leads the Orchestra through Williams’ iconic scores including beautiful orchestrations from Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Hook, Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, Superman, and more.Celebrate this can’t-miss concert experience with friends and family.
19Little River Band
Sunday, June 30, 2024, 7:30 pm
Back By Popular Demand! “The best singing band in the world” returns to the Schermerhorn. Little River Band performs their iconic ’70s and ’80s parade of hits including “Reminiscing,” “Help Is on Its Way,” “Cool Change,” “Lonesome Loser,” “Take It Easy on Me,” and “Lady.” Act quickly for your favorite seats before they’re all gone.
20Natalie Merchant
Tuesday, July 2, 2024, 7:30 pm
The wildly popular, award-winning, and multi-platinum-selling singer-songwriter Natalie Merchant returns to Schermerhorn Symphony Center for the first time since 2011.
21Pirates of the Caribbean
Friday-Saturday, July 5-6, 2024, 7:30 pm
Jack Sparrow continues his adventure in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006) with the Nashville Symphony performing the Oscar and GRAMMY Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer’s score live-to-film.
22Sphinx Virtuosi
Tuesday, July 9, 2024, 7:30 pm
The Sphinx Virtuosi is a dynamic and inspiring professional self-conducted chamber orchestra that serves as the flagship performing entity of the Sphinx Organization – the leading social justice non-profit dedicated to transforming lives through the power of diversity in the arts.
23Neil Diamond Concert Celebration
Friday, July 12, 2024, 7:30 pm
Be at Schermerhorn Symphony Center for the most authentic Neil Diamond tribute concert experience on the planet featuring Jay White backed by a full ensemble – including key members of Neil Diamond’s touring band.
24The Reset
Sunday, July 21, 2024, 2 pm
SOUND BATHS AT THE SCHERMERHORN – Singer and sound healing artist, Davin Youngs is a “true Musicalinnovator” and “magician of the soul“ whobelieves wholeheartedly in the transformational power of singing, voice andsound.
25Harry Potter in Concert
Wednesday-Thursday, July 24-25, 2024, 7:30 pm
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone™ in concert returns! Relive the film that started it all. Watch the wand choose the wizard, a troll run amok and magic mirrors in high-definition while members of the Nashville Symphony orchestra perform John Williams’ iconic score.
26Silent Movie Classics
Sunday, July 28, 2024, 2 pm
Accompanied by the breathtaking, seat-shaking sounds of the Schermerhorn’s Martin Foundation Concert Organ performed by Peter Krasinski. This double-feature is anchored by the 1928 classic, The Cameraman. A hopelessly in love, clumsy man takes work as a motion-picture cameraman at MGM Studios in attempt to be close to the woman he desires.
27Buddy Guy
Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 7:30 pm
Guy’s Damn Right Farewell tour will see The Americana Music Association Lifetime Achievement Award winner performing hits from throughout his career, in addition to his new #1 album. Amid his core classics you’ll hear new fan favorites from the project, including “Gunsmoke Blues” ft. Jason Isbell, the forever timely and spellbinding “We Go Back” with Mavis Staples, and a harmonious collaboration with James Taylor on “Follow the Money.”
28KEM
Sunday, August 18, 2024, 7:30 pm
Nashville native and Platinum-selling singer/songwriter KEM returns for a one-night-only engagement at the Schermerhorn. Treat your love to an evening of soulful and inspiring music from this sensational performer. KEM’s hits include “I Can’t Stop Loving You,” “Love Calls,” and more.
29A Tribute to ABBA
Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 7:30 pm
This is the closest to ABBA you’ll ever get! Join the world’s top ABBA tribute band as they perform some of the most iconic dance songs ever written: “Mamma Mia,” “Waterloo,” “Dancing Queen,” “S.O.S.,” “Gimme, Gimme, Gimme,” and more.
30Rachmaninoff and Mahler
Friday-Saturday, September 13-14, 2024, 7:30 pm
Giancarlo Guerrero’s final season as Music Director opens with a favorite guest of the Nashville Symphony and two works that nod to his first season in the role. The dazzling Joyce Yang performs Rachmaninoff’s fiendishly charming variations for piano and orchestra.
31The Lone Bellow
Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 7:30 pm
A Nashville Symphony Debut Engagement! Throughout their lifespan as a band, The Lone Bellow has cast an indelible spell with their finespun songs of hard truth and unexpected beauty, frequently delivered in hypnotic three-part harmony. For the first time, experience The Lone Bellow performing live, orchestrated renditions of their hits like “Green Eyes and a Heart of Gold” and “Honey” backed by your Nashville Symphony.
32Herbie Hancock
Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 7:30 pm
A jazz icon, the legendary Herbie Hancock makes a rare Schermerhorn Symphony Center appearance. The Academy Award and 14-time GRAMMY® Award-winner (including GRAMMY’s Lifetime Achievement Award) will thrill audiences with his innovative fusion of electric jazz, funk, and rock that has shaped the evolution of music since the ‘60’s and continues doing so today.
33John Paul White
Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 7:30 pm
The Alabama-based singer-songwriter, John Paul White is a four-time GRAMMY® award-winner and half of the world-famous duo The Civil Wars. White’s Schermerhorn debut with the Nashville Symphony, conducted by Daniel Steven, will amaze audiences with orchestrated versions of hits like “Once and Future Queen” and “My Dreams Have All Come True.”
34Wagner and Dvorak
Saturday- Sunday, September 28-29, 2024, 7:30 pm, 2 pm
Reflecting her passion and advocacy for Slavic masterpieces, operatic gems, and contemporary music, Lidiya Yankovskaya’s Nashville debut covers all the bases and then some. “I love the incredible palate of orchestral colors in Missy Mazzoli’s music,” she says, complementing the opening work with jewels from the classic repertoire: Prokofiev’s provocative violin concerto with the incomparable Simone Porter.
35Violent Femmes
Wednesday, October 9, 2024, 7:30 pm
Original ‘80s folk punk pioneers, the Violent Femmes come together for a truly unique and totally awesome union with the Nashville Symphony to perform fully symphonic versions of their best hits like “Blister in the Sun,” “Add It Up,” “Gone Daddy Gone,” “American Music,” “Good Feeling,” “Color Me Once,” and more.
36Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons
Saturday, October 12, 2024, 7:30 pm
This incredibly special program features the popular baroque works of Atonio Vivaldi performed by the Nashville Symphony & Chorus. Gloria, conducted by Chorus Director Tucker Biddlecombe, features the grand sounds of full orchestra and chorus.
37Arturo Sandoval
Sunday, October 13, 2024, 7:30 pm
One of the world’s greatest trumpeters, Latin jazz pioneer Arturo Sandoval returns to the Schermerhorn with his amazing band. Recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, 10 GRAMMY® Awards, and the Latin Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award, the Cuban-born multi-instrumentalist also composes, plays piano, and sings.
38Stravinsky’s The Firebird
Thursday- Saturday, October 17-20, 2024, 7:30 pm
“The Nomad Concerto broods, floats, and glimmers in its opening movement, ultimately alighting on something poignant for both orchestra and violin,” wrote the Philadelphia Inquirer upon the Mason Bates premiere with violinist Gil Shaham, for whom it was written. Giancarlo, Shaham, and the Nashville Symphony record it live, for posterity.
39Copeland
Sunday, October 20, 2024, 7:30 pm
A Schermerhorn Symphony Center Debut Engagement – While they began as a rock band, Copeland’s music exploresmultiple genres and pulls in various stylistic influences like electronic and symphonic.
40Tower of Power
Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 7:30 pm
For over 55 years, Tower of Power has delivered the best in funk and soul music. In their special return to Nashville, the band performs alongside the GRAMMY®-winning Nashville Symphony, conducted by Enrico Lopez-Yañez. Enjoy symphonic versions of mega-hits like “What Is Hip?,” “Clever Girl,” “This Time It’s Real,” “Will I Ever Find A Love?,” “Get Yo’ Feet Back On The Ground.” “So Very Hard To Go,” “Both Sorry Over Nothin’,” and “Soul Vaccination.”
41Pink Martini
Thursday – Saturday, October 24-26, 2024, 7:30 pm
The one-of-a-kind and wildly popular Pink Martini, along with founder and pianist Thomas Lauderdale and vocalist China Forbes, return to join Principal Pops Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez and the Nashville Symphony.
42Dia De Los
Sunday, October 27, 2024, 3 pm
Join us for a vibrant Day of the Dead program that celebrates Mexican heritage and Latino cultures everywhere. With musical selections that include traditional folk tunes and modern arrangements of beloved classics, this program is a loving celebration of life through music that all ages will enjoy.
43The Nightmare Before Christmas in Concert
Saturday-Sunday, November 2-3, 2024, 7:30 pm, 2 pm
Experience Tim Burton’s delightfully wicked tale on the big screen with the Nashville Symphony performing Danny Elfman’s score live. This seasonal classic follows the misadventures of Jack Skellington, the pumpkin king of Halloween Town, as he tries to hijack Christmas with his band of bats, ghouls, and goblins.
44Rachmaninoff’s Second Piano Concerto
Friday-Saturday, November 8-9,2024, 7:30 pm
Michael Francis opens his Nashville debut concert with American composer Carlos Simon’s exuberant interpretation of the rich energy and joyous scenery of a vibrant city block in Harlem. Dvořák’s Slavonic Dances are always a crowd pleaser, and pianist Natasha Paremski, known for her fiery and wildly dynamic approach to the Russian repertoire, joins for Rachmaninoff’s lush, romantic, and dramatic Second Piano Concerto.
45Silkroad Ensemble
Sunday, November 10,2024, 7:30 pm
Silkroad’s newest initiative, American Railroad, illuminates the impact that the African American, Chinese, Indigenous, Irish, and other immigrant communities had on the creation of the U.S. Transcontinental Railroad and connecting railways in North America. Exploring the dissemination of cultures across the United States, the railroad was to North America what the Silk Road was to China, the Far East, and Europe.
46Fran Lebowitz
Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 7:30 pm
In a cultural landscape filled with endless pundits and talking heads, author, journalist, and social observer Fran Lebowitz stands out as one of our most insightful social commentators. Don’t miss when Leibowitz brings her scathing and insightful cultural satire to the Schermerhorn for one night only.
47Symphonic Celebration of Genesis
Thursday – Saturday, November 14-16, 2024, 7:30 pm
Known for his singular drumming style and song writing for the mega-band Genesis and his numerous chart-topping classics, Phil Collins penned unforgettable hits that changed the landscape of popular music. This spectacular symphonic rock tribute, conducted by Stuart Chafetz, features two vocalists, a full band, and the Nashville Symphony performing orchestrations of “Follow You Follow Me,” “Abacab,” “I Missed Again,” “Turn It on Again,” “Sussudio,” “One More Night,” “Take Me Home,” “Two Hearts,” “In the Air Tonight,” and more of their iconic hits.
48Wild Symphony
Sunday, November 17, 2024, 3 pm
Travel through the trees and across the seas with Maestro Mouse and his musical friends! Featuring nearly two dozen musical portraits drawn from the animal kingdom, “Wild Symphony” includes original poetry and music by author and composer, Dan Brown.
49Danish String Quartet
Monday, November 18, 2024, 7:30 pm
This GRAMMY®-nominated ensemble continues to assert its distinction among the world’s finest string quartets. Performing together for 20+ years, this still young, tight-knit quad is admired for impeccable musicianship, sophisticated artistry, exquisite clarity of ensemble, and, above all, an unmatched ability to play as one. Its Schermerhorn premiere will feature Caroline Shaw’s Entr’acte; Joseph Haydn’s Quartet op. 77/2: III, Andante; Dmitri Shostakovich’s Quartet no. 4, then transition to performing their acclaimed style of folk music.
50Dionne Warwick
Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 7:30 pm
R&B mega-star and six-time Grammy Award-winner Dionne Warwick makes her Schermerhorn Symphony Center debut! Discovered by Burt Bacharach and Hal David, highlights of Warwick’s six-decade career include more than 75 charted hit songs, over 100 million records sold, and 18 consecutive Top 100 singles. In concert, audiences will stroll down memory lane as Warwick performs her legendary hits like “Don’t Make Me Over,” “Walk on By,” “Say a Little Prayer,” “A House is Not a Home,” “Alfie,” “Heartbreaker,” “Déjà Vu,” “Do You Know the Way to San Jose?,” and “That’s What Friends Are For.”
51Ray Chen
Friday-Saturday, November 22-23, 2024, 7:30 pm
The violinist and online sensation Ray Chen is the centerpiece of this concert, with his flashy rendition of Sibelius’ violin concerto.
52Girl Named Tom
Wednesday, December 4, 2024, 7:30 pm
Girl Named Tom made history as the first trio to ever win The Voice. During Season 21, they landed 4 songs concurrently on the iTunes Top 10 charts, with 2 songs reaching #1. The siblings gained newfound love from fans around the world while performing on live TV.
53Home Alone in Concert
Friday- Sunday, December 6-8, 2024, 7:30 pm, 2 pm
A Music City holiday favorite, this beloved comedy classic features renowned composer John Williams’ charming and delightful score performed live to picture by the Nashville Symphony. Macaulay Culkin stars as Kevin McCallister, an 8-year-old boy who is accidentally left behind when his family leaves for Christmas vacation, and who must defend his home against two bungling thieves.
54Leslie Odom
Wednesday- Thursday, December 11-12, 2024, 7:30 pm
Featuring a GRAMMY® and Tony award-winner of Broadway — and specifically Hamilton — fame! Be in the room where it happens as mega-talented singer, actor, and songwriter, Leslie Odom, Jr. joins the Nashville Symphony to deliver orchestrated versions of beloved Christmas, Broadway, and popular music hits.
55Big Band Holidays
Friday, December 13, 2024, 7:30 pm
The pride of NYC, Jazz at Lincoln Center swings to the Schermerhorn with full band and vocalist Ashley Pezzotti to perform jazz-infused big band versions of your favorite holiday songs.
56Drew & Ellie Holcomb
Tuesday, December 17, 2024, 7:30 pm
Drew and Ellie Holcomb are a husband and wife Americana duo from Nashville, TN. Shortly after their marriage in 2006, the couple began touring together with Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors. The band has supported many national touring acts including The Avett Brothers, Don Henley, Darius Rucker and Willie Nelson. Drew and Ellie Holcomb’s Neighborly Christmas is a special engagement event.
57Handel’s Messiah
Friday- Sunday, December 20-22, 2024, 7:30 pm, 2 pm
Featuring the resounding Hallelujah Chorus, it’s Nashville’s grandest Messiah — full of passion, drama and passages of stunning beauty. Celebrate the season as your Nashville Symphony & Chorus — and four astounding soloists — perform one of the most inspiring works of music ever written.
