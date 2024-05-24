Make Your Home in Brentwood in One of These Beautiful New Constructions!

Choosing a new place to live can be an overwhelming experience. From finding the right location to picking the perfect home, it can be quite the journey!

Make the process a little smoother by narrowing your window to the beautiful new construction opportunities in Williamson County. In particular, The Reserve at Raintree Forest in Brentwood offers a range of exceptional floor plans and home designs from top area builders. This luxury community has desirable amenities, zoning for excellent schools, and convenient access to the shopping, entertainment, and restaurants you need!

Top local realtor Susan Gregory invites you to take a look inside some of the wonderful homes for sale in the Raintree Reserve in Brentwood:

1676 Geralds Drive offers luxury living in 4,763 square feet. This home includes five bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, a vaulted family room with built-ins, office space, an expanded laundry room, walk-in storage, a three-car garage, and a covered back porch. The home design is the popular Nottingham floor plan by award-winning home builder Turnberry Homes. 1676 Geralds Drive is estimated to be finished at the end of July.

Tour a furnished model of this floor plan (not the actual home) with this interactive 3D video to see if this could be the perfect home for you and your family!

At 1624 Kaschlina Pt, you can make your own interior selections! This home design is the Glen Abbey II floor plan by Turnberry Homes and features five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms in 4,949 square feet. It has two bedrooms on the main level, an open family room and connected gourmet kitchen, an office on the main floor, a bonus room and loft, walk-in storage, a three-car garage, and a covered porch. 1624 Kaschlina Pt can be completed within ninety days of making your finalized interior selections.

Take a video tour of a completed model of this floor plan (not the actual home) to view the builder’s finished work!

Choose 1626 Kaschlina Point to be settled in your new home by the start of school! The St. James floor plan from Turnberry Homes features four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, and 4,300 square feet of living space. This beautiful home design includes an open floor plan with two-story soaring ceilings, a catwalk overlooking the gathering room, a large bonus room, walk-in storage, and a primary suite on the main floor. 1626 Kaschlina Pt is ready to welcome you home!

Explore examples of a furnished model of this floor plan (not the actual home) in the listing’s photo gallery to visualize this as your new home!

1629 Kaschlina Point is a beautiful new construction home by premiere custom home builder Ridgemont Homes that is estimated to be ready in late June or early July. This home features five bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, and 5,064 square feet positioned on a sizeable .80-acre homesite with plenty of room for a pool and expansive outdoor living. The floor plan offers primary and guest suites on the main level, a covered back porch, a bonus room, a drive-under, and a three-car porte co·chère garage. 1629 Kaschlina Pt has incredible interior features included, but customizations can still be made to create a home that feels like “you.”

Explore the photo gallery on the listing for a look inside a finished home that displays the builder’s quality and craftsmanship (not the actual home)!

More About the Reserve at Raintree Forest

The Reserve at Raintree Forest is a brand new section of Raintree Forest, a top-rated community in Brentwood. The community has luxury amenitie, including natural green space, extensive walking trails, and a playground. The Reserve will have its own future community pool and pickleball court for the exclusive use of neighborhood residents.

In addition to neighborhood features, Raintree Forest is close to Crockett Park and all the conveniences of Cool Springs. The community is zoned for some of the best schools in Brentwood and is located within 25 minutes of downtown Nashville.

Open House Showings this Weekend:

1629 Kaschlina: 5/25 and 5/26 from 2 to 4 pm

1624 Kaschlina: 5/25 and 5/26 from 2 to 4 pm

1626 Kaschlina: 5/25 and 5/26 from 10 am to 5 pm

1676 Geralds Dr: 5/25 from 2 to 4 pm; 5/26 from 10 am to 5 pm

Explore New Construction Opportunities with Susan Gregory!

Choose Susan Gregory of PARKS Cool Springs as your guide for the best real estate experience in the Nashville area. With her expertise and knowledge of Middle Tennessee real estate, Susan is the best choice to help you locate the home of your dreams. Call Susan at 615-207-5600 to start your home-buying or selling journey today!

