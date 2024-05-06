Spring Hill Tomorrow Announces Co-Chairs

Spring Hill Tomorrow, an initiative of Maury Tomorrow, recently announced former Spring Hill Mayor Rick Graham and Spring Hill Chamber Board Chair and local Allstate agent Jaimee Davis as co-chairs. The grassroots initiative is led by engaged Spring Hill community members who joined together to advocate for greater healthcare access in their community. This coalition is comprised of a diverse group of supporters, including local business owners, faith leaders, family advocates, clinicians, and senior community residents.

Following Monday’s announcement by TriStar Health on plans to build a full-service, acute care hospital in Spring Hill, Davis and Graham voiced support for the project in bringing broader access to care to the community.

“In 2006, our city asked TriStar Health to solve our lack of comprehensive healthcare due to our rapid growth,” said Graham. “They answered our call then, but our efforts were blocked. It’s now 2024, and we’ve tripled our number of community members since then. We need this hospital, and we need it now. At what point will we be able to earn our own care?”

Spring Hill is currently the largest city in the state without its own full-service hospital. As individuals throughout the country increasingly look to make Spring Hill their home, the need for a hospital in this city has never been more critical.

“There are more than 15,000 children in Spring Hill, which is 25 percent of our city’s population,” said Davis. “This is an opportunity for us to take care of our children’s healthcare needs without leaving Spring Hill.”

Spring Hill Tomorrow believes healthier communities are stronger communities. And with a growing population of children and seniors, access to high quality healthcare will be a vital part of ensuring Spring Hill continues to be a thriving, prosperous community.

An informational community meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 14 from 5 – 7 p.m. at Community Baptist Church. For more information about the proposed hospital or to sign a letter of support, visit TriStarSpringHillHospital.com.

