Williamson, Inc. Expands Franklin Innovation Center Offerings to Include Coworking Space

Williamson, Inc. is thrilled to announce the introduction of coworking space to its offerings at the Franklin Innovation Center. Situated within the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s historic Franklin Grove restoration project, the Franklin Innovation Center provides a dynamic environment for collaboration and innovation through affordable office suites and now coworking space.

The Franklin Innovation Center, housed in a beautifully renovated 4,100 square foot historic mansion just blocks from downtown Franklin, offers a monthly coworking rate of $100. This rate includes access to a range of unique amenities designed to support entrepreneurs.

First come, first serve use of hot desk areas

Open space seating and work spaces

Access to book phone booths for private calls

Complimentary coffee and full use of kitchen facilities

2 hours of conference room booking time per month

Spacious outdoor seating/work area

Dedicated WiFi access

Mobile TV carts and whiteboards

“Our goal with the Franklin Innovation Center is to provide a space where businesses can thrive, whether they’re looking for a dedicated office suite or the flexibility of coworking,” said Nick Biniker, VP of Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development for Williamson, Inc.. “With our new coworking space, we’re excited to welcome a diverse range of professionals, startups, and creatives to join our community.”

In addition to the coworking space, the Franklin Innovation Center offers 5 individual office suites available for lease on 1-year terms to selected companies. These suites are pre-furnished with desks and group work-tables, and are fully reconfigurable to meet the needs of members.

For more information about the Franklin Innovation Center and coworking details, please visit franklininnovates.com or contact Nick Biniker at [email protected].

