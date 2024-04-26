Know Before You Go As the Predators Host the Canucks in Game 3

Arrive early and be loud as the Predators host the Vancouver Canucks in Game Three of the First Round on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Here is everything fans need to know for attending the game.

TICKETS

Tickets to Friday’s game are limited. Fans can purchase tickets online at NashvillePredators.com/Tickets or call (615) 770-7800.

ARRIVE EARLY

The Preds are expecting a full house for Friday’s game against the Canucks. The Predators strongly encourage fans to arrive early for faster entry into Bridgestone Arena. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Fans should arrive at the gates before 6:30 p.m. to avoid missing the opening faceoff.

PLAZA PARTY

The Playoff Plaza Party presented by Bridgestone begins at 3:30 p.m. CT featuring live music and fan activations including live music, airbrushed cowboy hats, inflatables, Ford Ice Center gaming truck, Kids Zone presented by Primrose Schools, and more..

All fans who attend the game will receive a Preds Gold t-shirt, an LED rally towel, and there will be additional activations from Predators partners Icee, Hattie B’s, Bud Light, Twisted Tea, and Regions Bank.

SMASH CAR

The Smash Car presented by Crushr will make its return to the Bridgestone Arena Plaza for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Fans will have the opportunity to take a hit at the car, painted in opposing team colors, with a sledgehammer in exchange for a small donation to the Preds Foundation.

It’s baaaccckkk 👀 Smash Car presented by Crushr is ready for you, SMASHVILLE! Come see us tomorrow on the plaza starting at 3:30 p.m. to take a hit! 🚗: @SaRecycling

🎨: Audie Adams & Ryan Shrader pic.twitter.com/XVoWQ9jbb2 — Nashville Predators Foundation (@PredsFoundation) April 25, 2024

SMASHVILLE SKY LOUNGE

Upgrade your experience for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs! The Smashville Sky Lounge, located on the fourth level outside section 315, will look to provide guests with all-inclusive food and beverage options, lounge-style seating, and a full-size LED screen so fans don’t miss any of the action. Secure your Smashville Sky Lounge access today. Must be accompanied by a game ticket.

FREE VIEWING PARTY

The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp will also host a free outdoor viewing party during Game Three. The viewing party for the game will be hosted on Rep. John Lewis Way between Demonbreun Street and Korean Veterans Boulevard in the street between the Music City Center and Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

The parties are free and open to the public and give fans who don’t have game tickets a chance to cheer on the team with other Preds supporters. The viewing parties will activate two hours prior to game time. A large video screen will show the game feed. Food and drink options will be available for purchase on site. Two hockey-themed Project 615 t-shirts will be available for purchase at a merch tent at the parties. DJ Jason Eskridge will be on hand to entertain the crowd. Attendees are invited to bring blankets and chairs. No coolers, large bags or pets.

ROAD CLOSURES

John Lewis Way between Demonbreun and Korean Veterans Blvd will be closed starting at 5 a.m. Also, John Lewis Way between Broadway and Demonbreun will be closed starting at 8 a.m. on Friday. Patrons are encouraged to seek alternative routes.

TIMELINE OF EVENTS

11 a.m. – BetMGM Sports Lounge opens

3 p.m. – Pete & Terry’s opens

3:30 p.m. – Plaza Party begins

4:30 p.m. – Arena doors open

:30 p.m. – Game Three begins

Source: Nashville Preds

More Sports News

Email