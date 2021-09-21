Today’s Top Stories: Sept 21, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for Sept 21, 2021.

City of Franklin
photo from City of Franklin Facebook

1Money Magazine Names Franklin Top Place to Live

Money Magazine’s 35th annual list of The Best Places to Live has one local Tennessee town on the list. Read More

Three French Hens
photo from Three French Hens Facebook

2Antique Home Decor Store Three French Hens to Close

The antique home decor store in Nolensville announced it will close. Read More

Zoe's Kitchen
photo by Donna Vissman

3Zoe’s Kitchen in Franklin Closes

Zoe’s Kitchen, at 3058 Mallory Lane in Franklin, has closed. Read More

property transfers real estate

4Williamson County Property Transfers September 7

See where houses sold for September 7-10, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More

Pilgrimage
photo by Donna Vissman

5Pilgrimage 2021: Road Closures, Shuttle, and Parking Info

The Pilgrimage Music Festival will take place this weekend on September 25-26 at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm, 239 Franklin Road. City of Franklin released road closures for the two-day event. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

