Today’s Top Stories: Sept 21, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Sept 21, 2021.
photo from City of Franklin Facebook
Money Magazine’s 35th annual list of The Best Places to Live has one local Tennessee town on the list. Read More
photo from Three French Hens Facebook
The antique home decor store in Nolensville announced it will close. Read More
photo by Donna Vissman
Zoe’s Kitchen, at 3058 Mallory Lane in Franklin, has closed. Read More
See where houses sold for September 7-10, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More
photo by Donna Vissman
The Pilgrimage Music Festival will take place this weekend on September 25-26 at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm, 239 Franklin Road. City of Franklin released road closures for the two-day event. Read More