Carter Napier Selected as New Spring Hill City Administrator

On Monday, July 7, 2025, the City of Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen reached a deal with Carter Napier to name him the new City Administrator. Napier was selected following a nationwide search that concluded with in-person interviews on June 13-14.

Napier comes to Tennessee by way of Wyoming. He has served as the City Manager for Casper, Wyoming since 2017.

Casper has an estimated population of nearly 60,000, similar to Spring Hill. During his tenure, Napier oversaw an aggressive CIP program, planned upgrades to a wastewater treatment plant, and facilitated public-private partnerships through development agreements — mirroring major issues and opportunities currently being discussed and acted upon here in Spring Hill.

“Mr. Napier brings exactly the kind of proven leadership and infrastructure expertise that Spring Hill needs as we continue to grow,” said Mayor Matt Fitterer. “His track record of managing aggressive capital improvement programs and facilitating public private partnerships in Casper directly aligns with our priorities in Spring Hill. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen are excited to work with him to deliver the infrastructure wins our citizens deserve.”

Napier is also a Credentialed Manager through the International City County Management Association — the highest level of recognition through the most respected local government organization in the country.

Previously, Napier served as City Administrator for Gillette, Wyoming from 2011-2017 and City Administrator for Riverton, Wyoming from 2003-2011.

Napier will begin his new role on or before August 20, 2025.

