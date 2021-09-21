Pilgrimage 2021: Road Closures, Shuttle, and Parking Info

The Pilgrimage Music Festival will take place this weekend on September 25-26 at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm, 239 Franklin Road. City of Franklin released road closures for the two-day event.

The following traffic plans will be utilized (Updated map of traffic plan coming soon):

Saturday, September 25, 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, September 26, 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Franklin Road from Harpeth Industrial Court to Mack Hatcher – Both traffic lanes will be utilized to permit southbound only traffic flow.

Franklin Road from Harpeth Industrial Court to First Avenue – only southbound traffic flow will be permitted while the northbound lane will be reserved for pedestrians.

Liberty Pike from Franklin Road to Eddy Lane – No change to the normal traffic pattern

Saturday, September 25, 8 p.m. -12 midnight

Sunday, September 26, 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Franklin Road from Harpeth Industrial Court to Mack Hatcher – only northbound traffic flow will be permitted.

Franklin Road from Harpeth Industrial Court to First Avenue – only southbound traffic flow will be permitted while the northbound lane will be reserved for pedestrians.

Liberty Pike between Eddy Lane and Franklin Road – only eastbound traffic flow will be permitted with the following exception: A police officer at Eddy Lane will assist westbound traffic for residents who live in the Everly Apartments, Jamison Station, Old Liberty Pike, and Daniels Drive areas. Franklin Road at Liberty Pike will not be passable.

Law Enforcement Officers will direct traffic along these routes and will assist affected residents who need to exit or enter their driveways or streets.

Traffic updates will be issued throughout the day via the City’s social media Facebook (facebook.com/cityoffranklin) and Twitter (@cityoffranklin) feed.

Shuttles

Daily shuttle passes are available with a pick up at 11 am on one of five routes:

Brentwood ($35) – Sheraton 4 points, 760 Old Hickory Blvd, Brentwood TN

Franklin ($23) – Baymont Inn, 4206 Franklin Commons Ct, Franklin, TN

Cool Springs ($23) – Franklin Marriott Cool Springs, Bus will stop near loading zone in front of Cool Springs Convention Center, 700 Cool Springs Blvd, Franklin, TN (11 am) then Towne Place Suites by Marriott Franklin Cool Springs, 7153 S Springs Dr., Franklin, TN (11:15 am)

Nashville ($35) – Outside Soccer Field Parking Lot, Granny White Pike & Morrow Ave, Nashville, TN

North Nashville ($35) – In front of the 312 Pizza Company, 371 Monroe St, Nashville, TN

Tickets available at: Pilgrimage Music Festival Official Shuttle Program Tickets, Franklin | Eventbrite

There is one scheduled departure time at 11 am for each line. (Cool Springs has two stops with the second stop departing at 11:15).

Post-show the buses will leave as they fill with the final departure one-hour post-show (11 pm Saturday and 9:30 pm Sunday). So if there is only one bus on a specific line, it will not leave until an hour after whereas if there is a multiple they will leave as soon as they fill after the show. This will not be determined until sales are complete.

Directions to Parking Area

DIRECTIONS TO LIBERTY ELEMENTARY OFF-SITE LOT: For those who do not have on-site parking passes and would like to park off-site at Liberty Elementary, please take EXIT 67. Franklin Transit will be offering a shuttle from Liberty Elementary to Pilgrimage for $1. There will be NO ACCESS on Franklin Road without an on-site parking pass.

DIRECTIONS TO PARKING IN DOWNTOWN FRANKLIN: To park in off-site lots in Downtown Franklin, please take EXIT 65 to HWY 96. Festival parking is available at Ligon Field and Bi-Centennial Park. Northbound Franklin Road from 1st and Main in downtown Franklin will be available to pedestrians only and is a short walk to the festival. There will be NO ACCESS on Franklin Road without an on-site parking pass.

DIRECTIONS FOR RIDESHARE AND TAXIS: There will be a designated ride share / taxi area at the Factory across the street from the festival. Be sure to tell your driver to take EXIT 67. Please inform your driver that there will be NO ACCESS on Franklin Road and there will be no drop-offs on Mack Hatcher or Franklin Road.