Williamson County Property Transfers September 7

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for September 7-10, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZipcode
$219,500.00Kings Chapel Sec114719 Woodrow PlaceArringtonTN37014
$219,500.00Kings Chapel Sec114715 Woodrow PlaceArringtonTN37014
$219,500.00Kings Chapel Sec114727 Woodrow PlaceArringtonTN37014
$624,900.00Mcfarlin Woods Sec 2254 Norfolk LnNolensvilleTN37135
$510,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 7-a515 Forrest Park CirFranklinTN37064
$415,000.00Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff15 Holland Park LnFranklinTN37064
$564,000.00Crossing At Wades Grove Sec5a2022 Keiser StSpring HillTN37174
$950,000.00Concord Hunt Sec 41232 Monarch WayBrentwoodTN37027
$420,000.00Temple Hills Sec 1181 St Andrews DrFranklinTN37069
$2,000,000.003041 Duplex RdSpring HillTN37174
$345,000.00Mooreland Est Sec 27024 Matthews CtBrentwoodTN37027
$412,500.00Chapmans Retreat Ph 21311 Carmack CtSpring HillTN37174
$369,700.00Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 Sec21714 Emma CirSpring HillTN37174
$1,325,000.00Westhaven Sec 26 Rev 21421 Eliot RdFranklinTN37064
$325,000.00Park Run Condos1100 Park Run DrFranklinTN37067
$409,000.00Burtonwood Ph 53104 Thornberry CirSpring HillTN37174
$370,000.00Picketts Ridge Ph 2-b2709 Sutherland DrThompsons StationTN37179
$400,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec9b1669 Hampshire PlaceThompsons StationTN37179
$295,000.00Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a2032 Hemlock DrSpring HillTN37174
$114,568.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2913 Tynan WayNolensvilleTN37135
$229,137.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2917 Tynan WayNolensvilleTN37135
$2,100,000.00Aspen Grove Sec T-1200 Seaboard LnFranklinTN37067
$587,500.00Wades Grove Sec 3-a2012 Katach CtSpring HillTN37174
$457,000.00Mooreland Est Sec 11604 Rosewood CtBrentwoodTN37027
$650,000.00Brenthaven Sec 78116 Moores LnBrentwoodTN37027
$730,000.00Highlands At Ladd Park Section 04369 Alfred Ladd Rd EFranklinTN37064
$820,620.00Stephens Valley Sec6652 Jackson Falls DrNashvilleTN37221
$462,000.00Brentwood Pointe 31813 Brentwood PointeFranklinTN37067
$925,000.00Laurelwood1872 Shamrock DrBrentwoodTN37027
$931,971.00Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a147 Glenrock DrNashvilleTN37221
$1,284,000.005290 Bedford Creek RdFranklinTN37064
$535,000.00Maplewood Sec 3660 Watson Branch DrFranklinTN37064
$705,000.00Summerlyn Sec63178 Bradfield DrNolensvilleTN37135
$1,825,000.00Saddle Springs Est Ph 2a1164 Saddle Springs DrThompsons StationTN37179
$351,000.00Maplelawn Est2723 Cash CtThompsons StationTN37179
$757,000.00Ivy Glen Sec 44080 Oxford Glen DrFranklinTN37067
$100,000.00New Hwy 96 WFranklinTN37064
$192,500.00Hardeman Springs Sec26007 Porters Union WayArringtonTN37014
$647,852.00Brixworth Ph7a8037 Brightwater WaySpring HillTN37174
$465,000.00Cameron Farms Sec 22708 Washington LnThompsons StationTN37179
$6,700,000.00Laurelbrooke Sec 41078 Vaughn Crest DrFranklinTN37069
$192,500.00Hardeman Springs Sec26004 Porters Union WayArringtonTN37014
$1,090,000.00Jackson Lake Sec 1129 Jackson Lake DrFranklinTN37069
$1,120,000.00Woodlands @ Copperstone9702 Amethyst LnBrentwoodTN37027
$1,200,000.00Belle Vista Sec 3309 Holcombe LnFranklinTN37064
$790,000.00Windsor Park Sec 21109 Ascot LnFranklinTN37064
$2,111,429.00Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec21518 Amesbury LnFranklinTN37069
$560,000.00Wades Grove Sec113027 Foust DrSpring HillTN37174
$1,000,000.00Westhaven Sec 13505 Cheltenham AveFranklinTN37064
$650,000.00Cottonwood Est185 Riverwood DrFranklinTN37069
$576,900.00Carters Glen134 Carters Glen PlFranklinTN37064
$629,900.00Tollgate Village Sec 113817 Somers LnThompsons StationTN37179
$457,000.00Cameron Farms Sec 6-b3013 Iroquois DrSpring HillTN37174
$290,000.00Daugherty Est7101 Harding DrFairviewTN37062
$442,200.00Andover Sec 1704 Huffine Manor CirFranklinTN37067
$665,000.00Founders Pointe Sec 1100 Clayborne CtFranklinTN37064
$233,150.00Liberty Hills Sec 13037 Liberty Hills DrFranklinTN37067
$650,000.00Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 24816 Powder Spring RdNolensvilleTN37135
$850,000.00Carpenter Savannah L5531 Hargrove RdFranklinTN37067
$1,757,000.00Laurelbrooke Sec 11438 Willowbrooke CirFranklinTN37069
$440,000.00Anderson Acres Sec 13109 Jeffrey CtThompsons StationTN37179
$600,410.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec37457 Flatbush DrCollege GroveTN37046
$156,000.003739 Sycamore RdThompsons StationTN37179
$2,925,000.00Governors Club The Ph 531 Governors WayBrentwoodTN37027
$615,000.007126 Anderson RdFairviewTN37062
$825,000.00Meadow Lake Sec 65314 Williamsburg RdBrentwoodTN37027
$864,500.00Grove Sec 149136 Sawtooth LnCollege GroveTN37046
$460,000.00Royal Oaks Sec 1215 London LnFranklinTN37067
$615,115.00Brixworth Ph69057 Safe Haven PlaceSpring HillTN37174
$850,000.00Chenoweth Sec 89460 Ashford PlaceBrentwoodTN37027
$600,000.00Mooreland Est Sec 11009 Mooreland BlvdBrentwoodTN37027
$550,000.00Chestnut Springs Sec 59760 Jupiter Forest DrBrentwoodTN37027
$925,000.00Berkshire Est1405 Glenview DrBrentwoodTN37027
$695,000.00Village Of Clovercroft Sec1105 Selinawood PlaceFranklinTN37067
$600,000.00Stable Acres7312 Stirrup LnFairviewTN37062
$346,300.00Wyngate Est Ph 22033 Prescott WaySpring HillTN37174
$710,000.00Tollgate Village Sec 13c3077 Millerton WayThompsons StationTN37179
$453,600.00Brentwood Pointe 31621 Brentwood PointeFranklinTN37067
$1,000,000.00Catalina Ph6801 Alameda AveNolensvilleTN37135
$2,501,000.00242 5th Ave NFranklinTN37064
$1,600,000.00Heron Hill Est5112 Heron Hill LnThompsons StationTN37179
$1,055,000.00Redwing Farms Sec 4 Ph 11323 Holly Hill DrFranklinTN37064
$220,000.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec52505 Pullman CtThompsons StationTN37179
$415,000.00Evergreen Ind Park7125 Loblolly Pine BlvdFairviewTN37062
$650,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 171211 Olympia PlFranklinTN37067
$745,000.00Courtside @ Southern Woods1561 Red Oak LnBrentwoodTN37027
$626,462.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec37596 Delancey DrCollege GroveTN37046
$605,000.00Ashley BartSkinner RdArringtonTN37014
$1,595,000.00Willowsprings Sec 5713 Springlake DrFranklinTN37064
$510,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 61706 Dryden DrSpring HillTN37174
$369,000.00Witt Hill Sec 21809 Kara CtSpring HillTN37174
$670,000.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph104105 Miles Johnson PkwySpring HillTN37174
$400,000.00Cumberland Estates Ph21082 Brayden DrFairviewTN37062
$950,000.00Courtside @ Southern Woods1370 Sweetwater DrBrentwoodTN37027
$220,000.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec52185 Burgin DrThompsons StationTN37179
$395,000.00Haynes Crossing Sec 22677 Paradise DrSpring HillTN37174
$422,900.00Tollgate Village Ph2a2095 Tollgate BlvdThompsons StationTN37179
$350,000.00Kidd RdNolensvilleTN37135
$361,000.00Sutherland Sec 32879 Sutherland DrThompsons StationTN37179
$475,425.00Tollgate Village Ph2a2087 Tollgate BlvdThompsons StationTN37179
$250,000.00517 Hwy 96 NFairviewTN37062
$1,301,000.00Stonebridge Park Sec 5809 Aldwych CirFranklinTN37069
$431,125.00Tollgate Village Ph2a2091 Tollgate BlvdThompsons StationTN37179
$830,000.00Brenthaven East Sec 18204 Morningview CtBrentwoodTN37027
$2,025,551.00Grove Sec118126 Heirloom BlvdCollege GroveTN37046
$875,000.00Windstead Manor999 Spruce Ridge LnSpring HillTN37174
$463,800.00Crowne Pointe Sec 63009 Liverpool DrThompsons StationTN37179
$780,000.00Cornerstone139 Cornerstone CirFranklinTN37064
$690,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 111110 Olde Cameron LnFranklinTN37067
$408,000.00Meadowlawn304 Meadowlawn DrFranklinTN37064
$355,000.00Spring Hill Est Ph 22123 Spring Hill CirSpring HillTN37174
$230,000.007866 Crow Cut RdFairviewTN37062
$1,060,000.00Redwing Farms Sec 4 Ph 11323 Holly Hill DrFranklinTN37064
$4,196,040.009447 Clovercroft RdFranklinTN37067
$1,350,000.00Cedarmont Valley Est Sec 33061 Trotters LnFranklinTN37067
$13,500,000.00Cool Springs East Sec 31740 Cool Springs BlvdFranklinTN37064
$1,234,800.00Annecy Ph11049 Annecy PkwyNolensvilleTN37135
$695,557.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec164040 Lioncrest LnThompsons StationTN37179
$1,113,093.00Stephens Valley Sec274 Glenrock DrNashvilleTN37221
$650,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec7a2035 Devonwood LnThompsons StationTN37179
$1,400,000.00Liberty Church Est875 Nialta LnBrentwoodTN37027
$836,000.00Cedarmont Farms Ph 54059 Trail Ridge DrFranklinTN37067
$661,195.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec37079 Balcolm CtCollege GroveTN37046
$1,280,000.00Glen Abbey Sec 11796 Macallan DrBrentwoodTN37027
$1,150,000.00Ashley BartSkinner RdArringtonTN37014
$750,000.00Harpeth School Rd4524 Harpeth School RdFranklinTN37064
$520,000.00Highland Gardens303 Highland AveFranklinTN37064
$400,000.00Sunnyside Est Sec 31972 Sunny Side DrBrentwoodTN37027
$1,026,759.00Hardeman Springs Sec15516 Hardeman Springs BlvdArringtonTN37014
$413,600.006644 New Town RdCollege GroveTN37046
$615,000.00Silver Stream Farm Sec 4b2263 Dominick DrNolensvilleTN37135
$1,210,000.00Westhaven Sec 351201 Eliot RdFranklinTN37064
$475,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 121182 Culpepper CirFranklinTN37064
$300,000.00Moore RdFranklinTN37064
$570,000.00Walnut Ridge Sec 1209 Evergreen CtBrentwoodTN37027
$1,500,000.00Country Club Est502 Franklin RdBrentwoodTN37027
$570,000.00Silver Stream Farm Sec 1-b2512 Hester CtNolensvilleTN37135
$549,500.00Mckays Mill Sec 291714 Decatur CirFranklinTN37067
$513,000.00Andover Sec 1300 Ericksen CtFranklinTN37067
$640,000.00Jamison Station Condos324 Liberty Pk #227FranklinTN37064
$845,000.00Tohrner & Cannon Addn1109 Park StFranklinTN37064
$725,000.00Horseshoe Bend Ph 1908 Yearling WayNashvilleTN37221
$425,000.00Brentwood Pointe 31602 Brentwood PointeFranklinTN37064
$660,863.00Brixworth Ph7c6078 Kidman LnSpring HillTN37174
$1,740,000.004316 Columbia PkFranklinTN37064
$366,000.00Spring Hill Est Ph 42217 Jo Ann DrSpring HillTN37174

