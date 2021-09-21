Williamson County Property Transfers September 7

See where houses sold for September 7-10, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zipcode
|$219,500.00
|Kings Chapel Sec11
|4719 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$219,500.00
|Kings Chapel Sec11
|4715 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$219,500.00
|Kings Chapel Sec11
|4727 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$624,900.00
|Mcfarlin Woods Sec 2
|254 Norfolk Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$510,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 7-a
|515 Forrest Park Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$415,000.00
|Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff
|15 Holland Park Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$564,000.00
|Crossing At Wades Grove Sec5a
|2022 Keiser St
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$950,000.00
|Concord Hunt Sec 4
|1232 Monarch Way
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$420,000.00
|Temple Hills Sec 1
|181 St Andrews Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$2,000,000.00
|3041 Duplex Rd
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$345,000.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 2
|7024 Matthews Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$412,500.00
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 2
|1311 Carmack Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$369,700.00
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 Sec2
|1714 Emma Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,325,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 26 Rev 2
|1421 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$325,000.00
|Park Run Condos
|1100 Park Run Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$409,000.00
|Burtonwood Ph 5
|3104 Thornberry Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$370,000.00
|Picketts Ridge Ph 2-b
|2709 Sutherland Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$400,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec9b
|1669 Hampshire Place
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$295,000.00
|Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a
|2032 Hemlock Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$114,568.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|913 Tynan Way
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$229,137.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|917 Tynan Way
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$2,100,000.00
|Aspen Grove Sec T-1
|200 Seaboard Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$587,500.00
|Wades Grove Sec 3-a
|2012 Katach Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$457,000.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 1
|1604 Rosewood Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$650,000.00
|Brenthaven Sec 7
|8116 Moores Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$730,000.00
|Highlands At Ladd Park Section 04
|369 Alfred Ladd Rd E
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$820,620.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|652 Jackson Falls Dr
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$462,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe 3
|1813 Brentwood Pointe
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$925,000.00
|Laurelwood
|1872 Shamrock Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$931,971.00
|Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a
|147 Glenrock Dr
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$1,284,000.00
|5290 Bedford Creek Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$535,000.00
|Maplewood Sec 3
|660 Watson Branch Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$705,000.00
|Summerlyn Sec6
|3178 Bradfield Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,825,000.00
|Saddle Springs Est Ph 2a
|1164 Saddle Springs Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$351,000.00
|Maplelawn Est
|2723 Cash Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$757,000.00
|Ivy Glen Sec 4
|4080 Oxford Glen Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$100,000.00
|New Hwy 96 W
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$192,500.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec2
|6007 Porters Union Way
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$647,852.00
|Brixworth Ph7a
|8037 Brightwater Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$465,000.00
|Cameron Farms Sec 2
|2708 Washington Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$6,700,000.00
|Laurelbrooke Sec 4
|1078 Vaughn Crest Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$192,500.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec2
|6004 Porters Union Way
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$1,090,000.00
|Jackson Lake Sec 1
|129 Jackson Lake Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$1,120,000.00
|Woodlands @ Copperstone
|9702 Amethyst Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,200,000.00
|Belle Vista Sec 3
|309 Holcombe Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$790,000.00
|Windsor Park Sec 2
|1109 Ascot Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$2,111,429.00
|Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec2
|1518 Amesbury Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$560,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec11
|3027 Foust Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,000,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 13
|505 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$650,000.00
|Cottonwood Est
|185 Riverwood Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$576,900.00
|Carters Glen
|134 Carters Glen Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$629,900.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 11
|3817 Somers Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$457,000.00
|Cameron Farms Sec 6-b
|3013 Iroquois Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$290,000.00
|Daugherty Est
|7101 Harding Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$442,200.00
|Andover Sec 1
|704 Huffine Manor Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$665,000.00
|Founders Pointe Sec 1
|100 Clayborne Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$233,150.00
|Liberty Hills Sec 1
|3037 Liberty Hills Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$650,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 2
|4816 Powder Spring Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$850,000.00
|Carpenter Savannah L
|5531 Hargrove Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,757,000.00
|Laurelbrooke Sec 1
|1438 Willowbrooke Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$440,000.00
|Anderson Acres Sec 1
|3109 Jeffrey Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$600,410.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec3
|7457 Flatbush Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$156,000.00
|3739 Sycamore Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$2,925,000.00
|Governors Club The Ph 5
|31 Governors Way
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$615,000.00
|7126 Anderson Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$825,000.00
|Meadow Lake Sec 6
|5314 Williamsburg Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$864,500.00
|Grove Sec 14
|9136 Sawtooth Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$460,000.00
|Royal Oaks Sec 1
|215 London Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$615,115.00
|Brixworth Ph6
|9057 Safe Haven Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$850,000.00
|Chenoweth Sec 8
|9460 Ashford Place
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$600,000.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 1
|1009 Mooreland Blvd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$550,000.00
|Chestnut Springs Sec 5
|9760 Jupiter Forest Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$925,000.00
|Berkshire Est
|1405 Glenview Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$695,000.00
|Village Of Clovercroft Sec1
|105 Selinawood Place
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$600,000.00
|Stable Acres
|7312 Stirrup Ln
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$346,300.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 2
|2033 Prescott Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$710,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 13c
|3077 Millerton Way
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$453,600.00
|Brentwood Pointe 3
|1621 Brentwood Pointe
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,000,000.00
|Catalina Ph6
|801 Alameda Ave
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$2,501,000.00
|242 5th Ave N
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,600,000.00
|Heron Hill Est
|5112 Heron Hill Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,055,000.00
|Redwing Farms Sec 4 Ph 1
|1323 Holly Hill Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$220,000.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec5
|2505 Pullman Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$415,000.00
|Evergreen Ind Park
|7125 Loblolly Pine Blvd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$650,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 17
|1211 Olympia Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$745,000.00
|Courtside @ Southern Woods
|1561 Red Oak Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$626,462.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec3
|7596 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$605,000.00
|Ashley Bart
|Skinner Rd
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$1,595,000.00
|Willowsprings Sec 5
|713 Springlake Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$510,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 6
|1706 Dryden Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$369,000.00
|Witt Hill Sec 2
|1809 Kara Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$670,000.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph10
|4105 Miles Johnson Pkwy
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$400,000.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph2
|1082 Brayden Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$950,000.00
|Courtside @ Southern Woods
|1370 Sweetwater Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$220,000.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec5
|2185 Burgin Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$395,000.00
|Haynes Crossing Sec 2
|2677 Paradise Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$422,900.00
|Tollgate Village Ph2a
|2095 Tollgate Blvd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$350,000.00
|Kidd Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$361,000.00
|Sutherland Sec 3
|2879 Sutherland Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$475,425.00
|Tollgate Village Ph2a
|2087 Tollgate Blvd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$250,000.00
|517 Hwy 96 N
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$1,301,000.00
|Stonebridge Park Sec 5
|809 Aldwych Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$431,125.00
|Tollgate Village Ph2a
|2091 Tollgate Blvd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$830,000.00
|Brenthaven East Sec 1
|8204 Morningview Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$2,025,551.00
|Grove Sec11
|8126 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$875,000.00
|Windstead Manor
|999 Spruce Ridge Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$463,800.00
|Crowne Pointe Sec 6
|3009 Liverpool Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$780,000.00
|Cornerstone
|139 Cornerstone Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$690,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 11
|1110 Olde Cameron Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$408,000.00
|Meadowlawn
|304 Meadowlawn Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$355,000.00
|Spring Hill Est Ph 2
|2123 Spring Hill Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$230,000.00
|7866 Crow Cut Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$1,060,000.00
|Redwing Farms Sec 4 Ph 1
|1323 Holly Hill Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$4,196,040.00
|9447 Clovercroft Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,350,000.00
|Cedarmont Valley Est Sec 3
|3061 Trotters Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$13,500,000.00
|Cool Springs East Sec 31
|740 Cool Springs Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,234,800.00
|Annecy Ph1
|1049 Annecy Pkwy
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$695,557.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec16
|4040 Lioncrest Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,113,093.00
|Stephens Valley Sec2
|74 Glenrock Dr
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$650,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec7a
|2035 Devonwood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,400,000.00
|Liberty Church Est
|875 Nialta Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$836,000.00
|Cedarmont Farms Ph 5
|4059 Trail Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$661,195.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec3
|7079 Balcolm Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,280,000.00
|Glen Abbey Sec 1
|1796 Macallan Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,150,000.00
|Ashley Bart
|Skinner Rd
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$750,000.00
|Harpeth School Rd
|4524 Harpeth School Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$520,000.00
|Highland Gardens
|303 Highland Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$400,000.00
|Sunnyside Est Sec 3
|1972 Sunny Side Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,026,759.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec1
|5516 Hardeman Springs Blvd
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$413,600.00
|6644 New Town Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$615,000.00
|Silver Stream Farm Sec 4b
|2263 Dominick Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,210,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 35
|1201 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$475,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 12
|1182 Culpepper Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$300,000.00
|Moore Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$570,000.00
|Walnut Ridge Sec 1
|209 Evergreen Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,500,000.00
|Country Club Est
|502 Franklin Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$570,000.00
|Silver Stream Farm Sec 1-b
|2512 Hester Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$549,500.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 29
|1714 Decatur Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$513,000.00
|Andover Sec 1
|300 Ericksen Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$640,000.00
|Jamison Station Condos
|324 Liberty Pk #227
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$845,000.00
|Tohrner & Cannon Addn
|1109 Park St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$725,000.00
|Horseshoe Bend Ph 1
|908 Yearling Way
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$425,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe 3
|1602 Brentwood Pointe
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$660,863.00
|Brixworth Ph7c
|6078 Kidman Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,740,000.00
|4316 Columbia Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$366,000.00
|Spring Hill Est Ph 4
|2217 Jo Ann Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.