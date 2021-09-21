Antique Home Decor Store Three French Hens to Close

The antique home decor store in Nolensville announced it will close.

Owner Stacey Harris-Fish shared the news about the store losing its lease just two months after country music icon Dolly Parton was spotted shopping in historic Nolensville. The store will close on October 31.

In a message on social media over the weekend, she stated, “We were given notice yesterday, shorter than what we expected that we have to be out of our building by October 31.”

“It is with a mighty heavy heart to have to leave the community that has always been HOME to our little Hen House. We have always worked hard to have a space that would make Nolensville proud. We’ve shared this amazing community to people all across this beautiful country when we have done shows, been featured in National Magazines, and even welcomed the likes of our hero Dolly Parton.”

Sales have begun in the store with discounts varying depending on vendors throughout the store. Three French Hens hopes to open in a new location but has yet to find one at this time.

Three French Hens is located at 7356 Nolensville Road, Nolensville. For the latest updates, visit Three French Hens on Facebook.