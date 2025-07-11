Williamson County New Business Licenses for July 11, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for July 4-11, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

Date Business Product Address 07/08/2025 All Star Enterprises Inc Swimming Pool Install Brightwood Court Franklin TN 37067 07/07/2025 Its Just Pro Llc Food Preparation Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville TN 37135 07/09/2025 Jonathans Grille Full Service Restaurant Creekside Xing Brentwood TN 37027 07/11/2025 Mythamos Creative Creative Content Social Burris Drive Nolensville TN 37135 07/10/2025 Premier Land Management Llc Land Clearing Grading Channing Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 07/07/2025 Southern Hills Construction Residential General Con Franklin Rd Bldg 2B Franklin TN 37064 07/08/2025 The Dance Collective Llc Dance Studio School Noah Drive Franklin TN 37064 07/04/2025 The New York Butcher Shoppe Butchery Prepared Meals Franklin Rd Brentwood TN 37027 07/07/2025 Tri Star Tap Truck Llc Mobile Bartending Idlewild Ct Franklin TN 37069

