Williamson County New Business Licenses for July 11, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for July 4-11, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!
Discover the newest businesses shaping your local community. Whether you’re a curious resident or just want to explore the latest additions to your neighborhood, we’ll walk you through all the exciting changes happening right around the corner.
|Date
|Business
|Product
|Address
|07/08/2025
|All Star Enterprises Inc
|Swimming Pool Install
|Brightwood Court Franklin TN 37067
|07/07/2025
|Its Just Pro Llc
|Food Preparation
|Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville TN 37135
|07/09/2025
|Jonathans Grille
|Full Service Restaurant
|Creekside Xing Brentwood TN 37027
|07/11/2025
|Mythamos Creative
|Creative Content Social
|Burris Drive Nolensville TN 37135
|07/10/2025
|Premier Land Management Llc
|Land Clearing Grading
|Channing Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179
|07/07/2025
|Southern Hills Construction
|Residential General Con
|Franklin Rd Bldg 2B Franklin TN 37064
|07/08/2025
|The Dance Collective Llc
|Dance Studio School
|Noah Drive Franklin TN 37064
|07/04/2025
|The New York Butcher Shoppe
|Butchery Prepared Meals
|Franklin Rd Brentwood TN 37027
|07/07/2025
|Tri Star Tap Truck Llc
|Mobile Bartending
|Idlewild Ct Franklin TN 37069
