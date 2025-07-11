Williamson County New Business Licenses for July 11, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for July 4-11, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

DateBusinessProductAddress
07/08/2025All Star Enterprises IncSwimming Pool InstallBrightwood Court Franklin TN 37067
07/07/2025Its Just Pro LlcFood PreparationTennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville TN 37135
07/09/2025Jonathans GrilleFull Service RestaurantCreekside Xing Brentwood TN 37027
07/11/2025Mythamos CreativeCreative Content SocialBurris Drive Nolensville TN 37135
07/10/2025Premier Land Management LlcLand Clearing GradingChanning Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179
07/07/2025Southern Hills ConstructionResidential General ConFranklin Rd Bldg 2B Franklin TN 37064
07/08/2025The Dance Collective LlcDance Studio SchoolNoah Drive Franklin TN 37064
07/04/2025The New York Butcher ShoppeButchery Prepared MealsFranklin Rd Brentwood TN 37027
07/07/2025Tri Star Tap Truck LlcMobile BartendingIdlewild Ct Franklin TN 37069
