Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for July 11, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection score from July 1-11, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!

Business Score Address Type Date Cadence Academy Kitchen 100 7140 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 07/10/2025 Scissors & Scotch 100 205 Franklin Rd Suite 120 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 07/10/2025 Reserve At Raintree Pool Section 5&6 100 1685 Geralds Dr Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 07/10/2025 Cookie Fix 100 3100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 07/09/2025 Steak N Shake 100 4040 Carothers Parkway Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 07/09/2025 Chicken Salad Chick 100 4867 Main Street Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 07/09/2025 Candlewood Suites Hotel 100 1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin TN 37064 Hotels Motels Routine 07/08/2025 Temple Hills Club 100 6376 Temple Rd. Franklin TN 37069 Swimming Pools Routine 07/08/2025 Candlewood Suites 100 1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 07/08/2025 Le Macaron French Pastries 100 1800 Galleria Blvd Suite 2320 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 07/08/2025 Lolly Gourmet Pops LLC 100 1111 Battlewood St Franklin TN 37069 Food Service Routine 07/08/2025 Vee's ChickN Cones 100 11206 S Course View Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 07/08/2025 Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Pool 100 601 Corporate Centre Dr Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 07/08/2025 Aubrey's Aux 100 3091 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 07/08/2025 Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool 100 1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 07/07/2025 Arby's #121 100 1130 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 07/07/2025 Drury Plaza Hotel Pool 100 1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 07/07/2025 Biscuit Love Berry Farms Aux 100 3100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 07/07/2025 The Harper Apts Pool 100 2200 Aureum Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 07/02/2025 Legacy at Cool Springs Pool 100 2000 Aureum Dr Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 07/02/2025 Chicken Salad Chick 100 5050 Carothers Parkway Ste 112 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 07/02/2025 Mcdonald's Of Spring Hill #2 100 4908 Columbia Highway Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 07/02/2025 Brentwood Nutrition 100 127 Franklin Road Suite 141 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 07/02/2025 Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool Food 100 2100 Oxford Glen Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 07/02/2025 Canterbury Amenity Pool 100 2500 Tapestry St Thompson's Station TN 37179 Swimming Pools Routine 07/02/2025 Blaze Pizza 100 7011 Executive Center Dr. Ste B-101 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 07/02/2025 Graze Craze 100 354 Downs Blvd suite 104 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 07/01/2025 Grove At Shadow Green Pool 100 2000 Toll House Circle Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 07/01/2025 Chipotle Mexican Grill 100 5041 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 07/01/2025 Franklin Chop House Bar 100 1101 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 07/01/2025 Chick-Fil-A 100 1105 Shadow Green Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 07/01/2025 Franklin chop House 100 1101 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 07/01/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

