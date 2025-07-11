Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for July 11, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection score from July 1-11, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!

BusinessScoreAddressTypeDate
Cadence Academy Kitchen1007140 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine07/10/2025
Scissors & Scotch100205 Franklin Rd Suite 120 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine07/10/2025
Reserve At Raintree Pool Section 5&61001685 Geralds Dr Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine07/10/2025
Cookie Fix1003100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine07/09/2025
Steak N Shake1004040 Carothers Parkway Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine07/09/2025
Chicken Salad Chick1004867 Main Street Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine07/09/2025
Candlewood Suites Hotel1001305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin TN 37064Hotels Motels Routine07/08/2025
Temple Hills Club1006376 Temple Rd. Franklin TN 37069Swimming Pools Routine07/08/2025
Candlewood Suites1001305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine07/08/2025
Le Macaron French Pastries1001800 Galleria Blvd Suite 2320 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine07/08/2025
Lolly Gourmet Pops LLC1001111 Battlewood St Franklin TN 37069Food Service Routine07/08/2025
Vee's ChickN Cones10011206 S Course View Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine07/08/2025
Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Pool100601 Corporate Centre Dr Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine07/08/2025
Aubrey's Aux1003091 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine07/08/2025
Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool1001874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine07/07/2025
Arby's #1211001130 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine07/07/2025
Drury Plaza Hotel Pool1001874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine07/07/2025
Biscuit Love Berry Farms Aux1003100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine07/07/2025
The Harper Apts Pool1002200 Aureum Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine07/02/2025
Legacy at Cool Springs Pool1002000 Aureum Dr Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine07/02/2025
Chicken Salad Chick1005050 Carothers Parkway Ste 112 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up07/02/2025
Mcdonald's Of Spring Hill #21004908 Columbia Highway Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine07/02/2025
Brentwood Nutrition100127 Franklin Road Suite 141 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine07/02/2025
Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool Food1002100 Oxford Glen Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine07/02/2025
Canterbury Amenity Pool1002500 Tapestry St Thompson's Station TN 37179Swimming Pools Routine07/02/2025
Blaze Pizza1007011 Executive Center Dr. Ste B-101 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine07/02/2025
Graze Craze100354 Downs Blvd suite 104 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up07/01/2025
Grove At Shadow Green Pool1002000 Toll House Circle Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine07/01/2025
Chipotle Mexican Grill1005041 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine07/01/2025
Franklin Chop House Bar1001101 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine07/01/2025
Chick-Fil-A1001105 Shadow Green Dr. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine07/01/2025
Franklin chop House1001101 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine07/01/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

