Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for July 11, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection score from July 1-11, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!
|Business
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Cadence Academy Kitchen
|100
|7140 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|07/10/2025
|Scissors & Scotch
|100
|205 Franklin Rd Suite 120 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|07/10/2025
|Reserve At Raintree Pool Section 5&6
|100
|1685 Geralds Dr Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/10/2025
|Cookie Fix
|100
|3100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|07/09/2025
|Steak N Shake
|100
|4040 Carothers Parkway Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|07/09/2025
|Chicken Salad Chick
|100
|4867 Main Street Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|07/09/2025
|Candlewood Suites Hotel
|100
|1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin TN 37064
|Hotels Motels Routine
|07/08/2025
|Temple Hills Club
|100
|6376 Temple Rd. Franklin TN 37069
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/08/2025
|Candlewood Suites
|100
|1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/08/2025
|Le Macaron French Pastries
|100
|1800 Galleria Blvd Suite 2320 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|07/08/2025
|Lolly Gourmet Pops LLC
|100
|1111 Battlewood St Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|07/08/2025
|Vee's ChickN Cones
|100
|11206 S Course View Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|07/08/2025
|Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Pool
|100
|601 Corporate Centre Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/08/2025
|Aubrey's Aux
|100
|3091 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|07/08/2025
|Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool
|100
|1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/07/2025
|Arby's #121
|100
|1130 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|07/07/2025
|Drury Plaza Hotel Pool
|100
|1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/07/2025
|Biscuit Love Berry Farms Aux
|100
|3100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|07/07/2025
|The Harper Apts Pool
|100
|2200 Aureum Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/02/2025
|Legacy at Cool Springs Pool
|100
|2000 Aureum Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/02/2025
|Chicken Salad Chick
|100
|5050 Carothers Parkway Ste 112 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/02/2025
|Mcdonald's Of Spring Hill #2
|100
|4908 Columbia Highway Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|07/02/2025
|Brentwood Nutrition
|100
|127 Franklin Road Suite 141 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|07/02/2025
|Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool Food
|100
|2100 Oxford Glen Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|07/02/2025
|Canterbury Amenity Pool
|100
|2500 Tapestry St Thompson's Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/02/2025
|Blaze Pizza
|100
|7011 Executive Center Dr. Ste B-101 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|07/02/2025
|Graze Craze
|100
|354 Downs Blvd suite 104 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/01/2025
|Grove At Shadow Green Pool
|100
|2000 Toll House Circle Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/01/2025
|Chipotle Mexican Grill
|100
|5041 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|07/01/2025
|Franklin Chop House Bar
|100
|1101 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|07/01/2025
|Chick-Fil-A
|100
|1105 Shadow Green Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|07/01/2025
|Franklin chop House
|100
|1101 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|07/01/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
