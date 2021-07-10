Dolly Spotted Antique Shopping in Nolensville

It’s not often you see Dolly Parton out in the community shopping.

On Wednesday of this week, Dolly chose to do some antique shopping at Three French Hens in Nolensville.

We spoke to owner Stacy Harris Fish who stated, “She just loves vintage. I am just so humbled that as a person that could shop anywhere in the world she wants that she will support small local businesses. Just another testimony to her character.”

When reflecting on the experience of Dolly’s visit to the store, Stacy shared, “Last night at dinner my eight-year-old granddaughter found out that she came shopping at our store. I didn’t even realize Amory knew who Dolly Parton was. She held my phone for 30 minutes admiring Dolly in every way from her shoes to her fingernails to her beautiful smile. It really got my attention that an eight-year-old would also be so endeared by this Tennessee legend.”

“That’s Dolly though. Amory had never forgotten the books Dolly had sent her. Dolly is just so special in so many ways,” she continued.

Dolly Parton was also seen antique shopping at Simply Vintage Antiques, located at 13751 Lebanon Road in the Mt Juliet/Old Hickory area. Read more about that on our sister site WilsonCountySource.com.

Visit Three French Hens at 7356 Nolensville Road, Nolensville. For the latest updates, follow them on Instagram.