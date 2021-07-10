Job Fair: Over 140 Employers Filling 6,500 Jobs

Over 140 hiring employers are trying to fill more than 6,500 job vacancies during Middle Tennessee’s largest job fair held in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Hosted by Rutherford Works and the American Job Center, the Rutherford County Hiring Expo has two areas of focus: helping experienced jobseekers regain lost employment or transition into a new field, and connecting younger workers with entry-level positions. This one-of-a-kind event will happen between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., July 12, at Embassy Suites in Murfreesboro.

“All job seekers from teenagers to experienced professionals can talk with hiring recruiters, submit resumes or complete interviews during this job fair,” states Rutherford Works Senior Vice President of Education and Workforce Development Beth Duffield. Colleges and military organizations will also be on hand for those interested in obtaining degrees, certifications, or joining the armed services.

Employers are hiring for a diverse range of jobs, including entry-level roles such as interns and material handlers to more experienced positions like registered nurse (RN) supervisors and account managers. Numerous industries will be present. Participating companies represent banking, construction, hospitality, manufacturing, education, health care, IT, public safety, supply chain and more.

Rutherford Works has also created a series of videos featuring local employers who are hiring. “We have these new videos that detail the company and industry, their open positions, company benefits and industry importance that we’ve just rolled out,” added Duffield. “They’re on our social media pages, YouTube and website, so anyone who wants to know more about the available jobs can look those up.”

“If the pandemic impacted someone’s employment status, they can come to this event and start a new career,” continued Duffield. “This event is free to all job seekers and offers full-time and part-time positions. There are even a few companies that allow workers to set their schedules or work remotely.”

Several major employers are attending the event. Event sponsors include O’Reilly Auto Parts, Nissan employer Yates Services, Ingram Content Group, Embassy Suites, Roscoe Brown, and Schneider Electric. A complete list of all employers and an alphabetical list of open positions is on the Rutherford Works website. “If someone wants a job, we can find them a job at this event. We’re here for anyone needing help finding employment,” finished Duffield.

Additionally, pandemic safety precautions will be in full effect. Unvaccinated participants are encouraged to wear masks, and hand sanitizer will be available to all attendees. A limited quantity of face masks will also be available.

Interested job seekers are encouraged to register to receive event updates and reminders. A list of registered companies, open jobs and employer videos are available at rutherfordworks.com/rutherford-county-hiring-expo. Embassy Suites Murfreesboro is located at 1200 Conference Center Blvd., Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129.

About the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce and Rutherford Works

The Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing leadership to help create the best possible place in which to operate business, while enhancing the region as a desirable place to live, work and visit, through a wide variety of programs and initiatives. Rutherford Works efforts focus on bringing businesses and education partners together to ensure a strong and diverse economy through education and workforce development.