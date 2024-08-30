Lieutenant Eric Anderson Retires From Franklin Police Department

The man who oversaw the Franklin Police Department’s Training Division since 2016 has retired.

Lieutenant Eric Anderson, who joined the police department in 1999, said farewell during a retirement ceremony Friday afternoon at police headquarters. He was joined by family, friends, and many of his fellow officers.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve all these years with such a dedicated, diligent, committed, and professional group of officers and staff,” said Anderson. “I have benefitted greatly by being in the company of these colleagues. I’m grateful to have been allowed to serve the residents and visitors of the City of Franklin.”

Anderson wore many hats during his 25-year career with the force. He worked as a patrol officer, detective, and at one time led the Emergency Communications Center and the Records Division. Anderson was promoted to Lieutenant in 2014.

In the early 90s, Anderson received his bachelor’s degree and a graduate degree from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. In 2020, he completed a master’s degree in criminal justice administration from Middle Tennessee State University.

Anderson has been married for over 30 years to his wife, Carla. They have three adult daughters.

“I couldn’t be prouder of everything Lieutenant Anderson has accomplished over the last two and a half decades,” said Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner. “We will miss him and wish him and his family nothing but the best in the years to come.”

Lieutenant Clayton Cates has been selected as Anderson’s successor in the department’s Training Division.

