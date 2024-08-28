Learn & Discuss Substance Abuse at East Brentwood Presbyterian Film Event

East Brentwood Presbyterian Church invites the community to a free screening of the 2017 Oscar-nominated Netflix short film “Heroin(e),” on September 22 from 4pm – 6pm. The screening will be followed by a discussion featuring experts in substance misuse and mental health challenges in Middle Tennessee.

The 40-minute documentary follows the work of a first responder, drug court judge, and street missionary in one of the most plagued areas of the country, Huntingdon, West Virginia. Despite the often tragic situations, the inspirational efforts of these three women provide hope for Appalachia, as well as, for individuals and families here in the Greater Nashville area who are dealing with these same issues. This is an opportunity to learn more about how our own frontline warriors are making a difference and how you can become a partner in addressing one of the most prevalent health crises in modern history.

Those who wish to attend are asked to reserve a spot here. East Brentwood Presbyterian Church is located at 9000 Concord Road Brentwood, TN 37027.

