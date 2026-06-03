Hendersonville Honors Randy Travis and the Studio That Changed Country Music

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, the City of Hendersonville, and Sumner County Tourism unveiled a Tennessee Music Pathways Marker outside Moby Dicky’s Restaurant, 155 Sanders Ferry Rd., the former site of Morningstar Sound Studio, honoring the studio’s extraordinary contribution to Tennessee music history. More Entertainment News

June 2, 2026, marked 40 years to the day since Randy Travis’s debut album, Storms of Life, recorded at Morningstar, was released and stopped Country music fans in their tracks. To celebrate the occasion, Governor Bill Lee declared it Randy Travis Day, and the waterfront location was officially dedicated as Point Amen.

Located on a peninsula overlooking Old Hickory Lake in Hendersonville, the former recording studio served as the birthplace of 25 No. 1 hits and countless other recordings by some of country music’s most iconic artists, including Randy Travis, Dan Seals, Anne Murray, George Jones, and more, including “Forever and Ever, Amen” and “Bop,” two of the most played songs of the 1980s.

In addition to Randy Travis and his wife Mary, Morningstar Sound Studio co-founders Kyle Lehning and Tony Gottlieb, members of the Dan Seals family, Warner Records Nashville Chair and President Cris Lacy, local and state government officials, tourism leaders, and members of the music community gathered for the celebration and dedication ceremony. Lauded songwriter Paul Overstreet performed the massive hit he co-wrote with the late Don Schlitz, which Randy made famous, “Forever and Ever, Amen.”

“Wonderful things, wonderful communities, events like this, are built when older gentlemen plant trees under whose shade they know they will never sit. Without everyone here today, and without all those who came before us, laid the groundwork, and helped shape the music industry into what it is, none of this would be possible. They talk about all his awards and accolades but Randy always said ‘these awards are built out of blood, sweat, and tears there, not metal and crystal.’ And Randy sure put the work in and it’s been a beautiful journey and it’s been such an honor to walk alongside him and be able to enjoy this incredible honor today.” said Mary Travis.

Following the presentation, guests attended a luncheon reception at Moby Dicky’s featuring a playlist of songs recorded at Morningstar Sound Studio.