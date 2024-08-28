Tennessee Treasury Returns Over $20,000 in Unclaimed Property to Non Profits

In celebration of National Nonprofit Day, the Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division is working to successfully return more than $20,000 in missing money to various nonprofit organizations throughout the state. This initiative highlights the Department’s commitment to supporting nonprofits that play a crucial role in Tennessee communities.

Unclaimed property is money that has been turned over to the State by businesses and organizations unable to locate the rightful owners, such as refunds, uncashed paychecks, credit balances for overpayments, gift certificates, and abandoned bank accounts. The Unclaimed Property program is a consumer protection program of the Department of Treasury that works to reunite this money with its owners. Businesses and organizations can also have unclaimed property.

In honor of National Nonprofit Day, the following nonprofit organizations have received funds from the Unclaimed Property Division:

Mercy Ministries of America: $546.07

Operation Stand Down: $788.62

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital: $17,212.01

Tennessee Kidney Foundation: $1,686.08

“On Nonprofit Day, it is especially meaningful to see these funds returned to the organizations that make such a significant impact on our communities,” said Tennessee Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. “We are proud to support their important work through the Unclaimed Property Division’s efforts.”

Anyone can see if they are owed any missing money by searching their name at ClaimItTN.gov. The Tennessee Treasury maintains an online database containing all unclaimed property in Tennessee dating to the beginning of the program.

