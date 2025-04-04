Weekend Weather 4-4-6-2025 Tornado Watch, Severe Storms, Flooding, Cooler

By
Clark Shelton
-

So much to decipher this weekend. Let’s get to it..

  • A Tornado Watch is in effect until 10:00 p.m. Friday night.
  • Tomorrow early in the day, it should be again hit and miss. Then by the afternoon we will see things ramp up. Timing is everything here. Expect widespread flooding, hail, winds, and tornadoes. Right now the NWS has most of Middle Tennessee at a Level 2 risk. I wouldn’t be surprised to see that moved to a 3 by Saturday morning.
  • A Flood Watch continues through Sunday.
  • We will see rains move out by Sunday afternoon. You will notice a considerable drop in temps on Sunday.
  • We will clear out and remain cooler through the mid-week in front of the next system.
  • As always we will update as needed throughout the weekend.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Tonight
A chance of thunderstorms before 7pm. Increasing clouds, with a low around 70. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday
A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Some of the storms could be severe. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 7pm. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. Low around 54. West southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Sunday
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 62. North northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. North wind around 10 mph.

Tornado Watch

TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 115
NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK
255 PM CDT FRI APR 4 2025

TORNADO WATCH 115 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE
 FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TNC005-017-021-023-033-037-039-043-045-047-053-069-071-075-077-
079-081-083-085-095-097-101-109-113-119-125-131-135-147-157-161-
167-181-183-187-050300-
/O.NEW.KWNS.TO.A.0115.250404T1955Z-250405T0300Z/

TN
.    TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BENTON               CARROLL             CHEATHAM
CHESTER              CROCKETT            DAVIDSON
DECATUR              DICKSON             DYER
FAYETTE              GIBSON              HARDEMAN
HARDIN               HAYWOOD             HENDERSON
HENRY                HICKMAN             HOUSTON
HUMPHREYS            LAKE                LAUDERDALE
LEWIS                MADISON             MAURY
MCNAIRY              MONTGOMERY          OBION
PERRY                ROBERTSON           SHELBY
STEWART              TIPTON              WAYNE
WEAKLEY              WILLIAMSON

Flood Advisory

Flood Advisory
National Weather Service Nashville TN
1127 AM CDT Fri Apr 4 2025

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Tennessee...

  Cumberland River At Nashville affecting Davidson County.

  Cumberland River At Omohundro Water Plant affecting Davidson
  County.

  Stones River Near Donelson affecting Davidson County.

For the Cumberland River...including Nashville...elevated river
levels are forecast.
For the Stones River...including Donelson...elevated river levels
are forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1130 AM CDT.

TNC037-051630-
/O.CON.KOHX.FL.Y.0061.000000T0000Z-000000T0000Z/
/DONT1.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.UU/
1127 AM CDT Fri Apr 4 2025

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Stones River near Donelson.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, The Stones River Greenway is impassable at
  a few locations between Percy Priest Dam and Lebanon Road, and the
  park area on Jackson Downs Blvd is mostly inundated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
  - At 11:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 24.6 feet and steady.
  - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
  - Action stage is 20.0 feet.
  - Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
  - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Flood Advisory


Flood Advisory
National Weather Service Nashville TN
1127 AM CDT Fri Apr 4 2025

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Tennessee...

  Cumberland River At Nashville affecting Davidson County.

  Cumberland River At Omohundro Water Plant affecting Davidson
  County.

  Stones River Near Donelson affecting Davidson County.

For the Cumberland River...including Nashville...elevated river
levels are forecast.
For the Stones River...including Donelson...elevated river levels
are forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1130 AM CDT.

TNC037-051630-
/O.CON.KOHX.FL.Y.0066.000000T0000Z-000000T0000Z/
/OMOT1.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.UU/
1127 AM CDT Fri Apr 4 2025

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Cumberland River at Omohundro Water Plant.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 35.0 feet, Low lying areas along both sides of the
  river are inundated, including portions of Shelby Bottoms Park.
  At 38.0 feet, Shelby Bottoms Park begins to be inundated near the
  ball fields, and portions of the greenway trail may be impassable.
  Water begins to back up Mill Creek and is inundating low lying
  areas near Lebanon Pike.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
  - At 11:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 36.4 feet and steady.
  - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
  - Action stage is 35.0 feet.
  - Flood stage is 41.0 feet.
  - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Flood Advisory


Flood Advisory
National Weather Service Nashville TN
1127 AM CDT Fri Apr 4 2025

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Tennessee...

  Cumberland River At Nashville affecting Davidson County.

  Cumberland River At Omohundro Water Plant affecting Davidson
  County.

  Stones River Near Donelson affecting Davidson County.

For the Cumberland River...including Nashville...elevated river
levels are forecast.
For the Stones River...including Donelson...elevated river levels
are forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1130 AM CDT.

TNC037-051630-
/O.EXT.KOHX.FL.Y.0063.000000T0000Z-250409T1200Z/
/NAST1.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/
1127 AM CDT Fri Apr 4 2025

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Cumberland River at Nashville.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 34.0 feet, Water reaches the second grassy area of
  the riverfront landing and covers most of the recreation areas on
  the east side of the river near Nissan Stadium.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
  - At 10:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 33.0 feet and steady.
  - Forecast...The river will remain near 33.0 feet through
    Sunday afternoon, then fall below Action Stage on Wednesday.
  - Action stage is 30.0 feet.
  - Flood stage is 40.0 feet.
  - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Flood Watch


Flood Watch
National Weather Service Nashville TN
621 AM CDT Fri Apr 4 2025

TNZ005>011-023>031-056>060-062-093-050500-
/O.CON.KOHX.FA.A.0004.000000T0000Z-250406T1200Z/
/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-
Jackson-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Rutherford-Wayne-
Including the cities of Clarksville, Dover, Goodlettsville,
Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, Erin, Gordonsville, Centerville,
Gallatin, Clifton, Lebanon, Murfreesboro, Franklin, Smyrna,
Waynesboro, Nashville, Gainesboro, Lafayette, Columbia,
Byrdstown, New Johnsonville, Kingston Springs, South Carthage,
Lobelville, La Vergne, Ashland City, Brentwood, Dickson, Linden,
Celina, McEwen, Mount Juliet, Carthage, Hartsville,
Hendersonville, Springfield, and Hohenwald
621 AM CDT Fri Apr 4 2025

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
  possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following
  counties, Cheatham, Clay, Davidson, Dickson, Hickman, Houston,
  Humphreys, Jackson, Lewis, Macon, Maury, Montgomery, Perry,
  Pickett, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale,
  Wayne, Williamson and Wilson.

* WHEN...Through Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
  Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may
  become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding
  of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are
  running high and could flood with more heavy rain.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
  - Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are forecast
    across portions of Middle Tennessee through Sunday morning,
    producing locally heavy rainfall across already saturated
    soils. Flooding and flash flooding is possible, including
    rises on streams and rivers.
  - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.










   
                    
Clark Shelton
Clark Shelton
Cark Shelton lived in Franklin, Tn for over 20 years and has been with the company since its first year. Clark’s background in sales, web development and writing gives him the ability to wear many hats. Clark currently splits his time between Franklin and Cancun, Mexico.
                    


    
 

    
