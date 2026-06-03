Recent Williamson County Obituaries for June 3, 2026

Williamson Source has compiled the following obituaries published between May 28 and June 3, 2026. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
John Michael Tanzine, III
Published: June 3, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Bobby Eugene LeRoy
Published: June 3, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Linda Campbell Polk Templeton
Published: June 3, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Erin Amanda Wirth
Published: June 3, 2026 — Link to full obituary
John William Parsons
Published: June 3, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Anne Janke Huddleston
Published: June 2, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Patricia Franklin Huffman
Published: June 2, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Lynne Adams
Published: June 2, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Daniel J. “Dan” Horvath
Published: June 1, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Mary Ann Harper
Published: June 1, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Natalie Marie Stroop
Published: June 1, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Arthur “G” William Scott, Jr.
Published: May 31, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Bonnie Miller Shapbell
Published: May 30, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Megan Thomas
Published: May 29, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Gregory “Greg” Alan Settles
Published: May 29, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Jim Bray
Published: May 29, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Gwendolyn Jackson
Published: May 29, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Darlene Fay Vandenberg
Published: May 29, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Delia Beatrice “Bea” Hagewood Storey
Published: May 29, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Bexley Hiler
Published: May 29, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Marvin Wayne Burns
Published: May 29, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Timothy Deese
Published: May 28, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Gloria Michelle Pewitt
Published: May 28, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Valerie Ann Trask Paul
Published: May 28, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Frances Louise Gasner
Published: May 28, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Sherie Harris Livesay
Published: May 28, 2026 — Link to full obituary
James Arthur “Jack” Hitson
Published: May 28, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Cathy Lynn Greene
Published: May 28, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Michael “Mike” Duane Parrish
Published: May 28, 2026 — Link to full obituary
John Charles ‘Knob’ Harper
Published: May 28, 2026 — Link to full obituary
For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Williamson Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
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