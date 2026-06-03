Recent Williamson County Obituaries for June 3, 2026

Williamson Source has compiled the following obituaries published between May 28 and June 3, 2026. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.

John Michael Tanzine, III

Published: June 3, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Bobby Eugene LeRoy

Published: June 3, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Linda Campbell Polk Templeton

Published: June 3, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Erin Amanda Wirth

Published: June 3, 2026 — Link to full obituary

John William Parsons

Published: June 3, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Anne Janke Huddleston

Published: June 2, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Patricia Franklin Huffman

Published: June 2, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Lynne Adams

Published: June 2, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Daniel J. “Dan” Horvath

Published: June 1, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Mary Ann Harper

Published: June 1, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Natalie Marie Stroop

Published: June 1, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Arthur “G” William Scott, Jr.

Published: May 31, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Bonnie Miller Shapbell

Published: May 30, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Megan Thomas

Published: May 29, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Gregory “Greg” Alan Settles

Published: May 29, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Jim Bray

Published: May 29, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Gwendolyn Jackson

Published: May 29, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Darlene Fay Vandenberg

Published: May 29, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Delia Beatrice “Bea” Hagewood Storey

Published: May 29, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Bexley Hiler

Published: May 29, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Marvin Wayne Burns

Published: May 29, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Timothy Deese

Published: May 28, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Gloria Michelle Pewitt

Published: May 28, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Valerie Ann Trask Paul

Published: May 28, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Frances Louise Gasner

Published: May 28, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Sherie Harris Livesay

Published: May 28, 2026 — Link to full obituary

James Arthur “Jack” Hitson

Published: May 28, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Cathy Lynn Greene

Published: May 28, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Michael “Mike” Duane Parrish

Published: May 28, 2026 — Link to full obituary

John Charles ‘Knob’ Harper

Published: May 28, 2026 — Link to full obituary

For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Williamson Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.