Waves Earns CQL Accreditation, Marking a New Chapter of Excellence and Growth

Waves is proud to announce that it has earned CQL Quality Assurances Accreditation from the Council on Quality and Leadership (CQL), a nationally recognized organization dedicated to advancing quality services and supports for people with disabilities and other support needs.

Click for More News

The accreditation represents a significant achievement for Waves and affirms the organization’s commitment to delivering person-centered services that empower individuals to live meaningful, self directed lives. Following a rigorous review process, CQL recognized Waves’ strong foundation in implementing internationally recognized standards that promote health, safety, dignity, and person centered outcomes for the individuals it supports.

“This accreditation is more than a recognition of the work we do. It is a reflection of the people we serve, the families who trust us, and the dedicated team members who make our mission possible every day,” said Staci Davis, CEO. “We are incredibly grateful for everyone who contributed to this achievement and proud to be recognized for our commitment to helping individuals thrive.”

Founded on the belief that every person deserves the opportunity to live with dignity, purpose, and connection, Waves has spent decades providing innovative programs and support services throughout Middle Tennessee. Earning CQL accreditation reinforces the organization’s dedication to continuous improvement and ensuring individuals receiving services remain at the center of every decision.

CQL accreditation is awarded to organizations that demonstrate excellence in areas including person centered planning, organizational leadership, quality improvement, and outcomes that enhance the lives of the people they support. The process includes extensive evaluation, stakeholder engagement, and verification that services align with nationally recognized best practices. For the individuals and families Waves serves, accreditation provides additional assurance that services are grounded in quality, choice, and continuous improvement.

This achievement would not have been possible without the dedication of Waves staff, board members, volunteers, donors, community partners, and the individuals and families who place their trust in the organization each day.

As the organization looks toward the future, Waves remains committed to expanding opportunities, fostering independence, and ensuring every individual has the support needed to live, work, and thrive in their community.