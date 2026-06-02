Lauren Alaina Announces Headlining Tour Stopping at The Ryman

On the heels of announcing her forthcoming album Stages, multi-Platinum Country star Lauren Alaina is hitting the road this fall with her headlining The Stages Tour with a stop at The Ryman on November 12th. Special guests for the Nashville tour stop will be American Idol winner, Hannah Harper. More Tennessee Event Venue News

Named after the highly anticipated album due August 28, the run will spotlight every era of Alaina’s career, blending new music with the fan-favorite anthems that have defined her rise from small-town dreamer to Country music powerhouse and entertainer.

“This tour feels like my most personal yet,” says Lauren Alaina. “Stages is all about the different chapters I’ve lived through: the highs, the heartbreaks, the growth, and finding joy in who I am today. Every stage of my life has shaped this music, and now I finally get to bring all of these songs to stages around the country and share them with the fans who’ve been with me through it all. I hope people leave these shows feeling seen, healed, and maybe even a little more hopeful.”

Purchase tickets here.